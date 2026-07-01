Human Rights in China
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HRIC Weekly Brief
Chinese dissident Dong Guangping has reached Canada after fleeing by boat to South Korea; the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit accusing Cisco…
Jul 1
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June 2026
U.S. Supreme Court’s Cisco Ruling Narrows Human Rights Litigation Options
On June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal courts may not hear human rights claims under the Alien Tort Statute (ATS), and that…
Jun 30
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Documenting Chinese Lawyers’ Rights and Interests: January-April 2026
This report covers the period from January 1 to April 30, 2026 and documents the multiple difficulties faced by Chinese lawyers in the course of their…
Jun 26
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中国律师权益记录2026.1-4月
本期自2026年1月1日至4月30日，记录了中国律师执行中的多重困境，涵盖从行政打压、会见受阻、旁听权被剥夺、律协内部治理等议题。
Jun 26
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HRIC Weekly Brief
Nine members of Beijing's Zion Church have been released on bail, but the nine remaining, including founding pastor Ezra Jin Mingri, now face charges of…
Jun 24
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HRIC Digital Rights Report: May 2026
In May, new reporting emerged on tools being developed by Chinese private companies for government surveillance, data collection, and analysis, and even…
Jun 19
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HRIC Weekly Brief
A U.S. academic was arrested for "espionage" in Beijing this week while attending a conference; a University of Colorado PHD student went missing two…
Jun 17
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Colorado University PHD Student Disappeared in China Two Years Ago
Human Rights in China (HRIC) is deeply concerned about the ongoing disappearance of internet censorship researcher Yiyan Wang (also known as Gaukas…
Jun 15
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HRIC Weekly Brief
Last week, the 37th anniversary of the June Fourth Tiananmen Massacre was met by commemoration activities, statements, and continued repression and…
Jun 10
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The 37th Anniversary of the June Fourth Tiananmen Massacre: Memory Endures Amid Intensifying Repression
June 4, 2026, marked the 37th anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre. Compared with previous years, this year’s commemorations revealed an increasingly…
Jun 10
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六四37周年：高压封禁下，全球记忆继续接力
2026年6月4日，是六四大屠杀37周年。与过去几年相比，今年的纪念呈现出更加鲜明的双重图景：一方面，香港和中国大陆的管控继续升级，烛光、黄花、问号气球、数字“64”乃至一段涂鸦都可能被视为风险；另一方面，六四记忆并未因此沉默，而是在海外城市、线上展览、使领馆投影、历史影像公开和匿名书写中继续扩散。
Jun 10
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中国人权执行主任周锋锁在美国国家民主基金会主题发言纪念六四37周年
“1989年的抗争从未结束。它持续激励着一代又一代的人权捍卫者：律师、牧师、劳工活动人士、记者、民主倡导者，以及白纸运动中的年轻一代。今天，在全世界上百个城市里，人们继续通过烛光晚会和集会聚集在一起。”
Jun 5
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