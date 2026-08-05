Screenshots of the official announcement.

The Chinese government’s decision to sanction Human Rights in China (HRIC) is a blatant act of retaliation against entities working to ensure that international trade and commerce are not tainted by forced labor and other serious human rights abuses. It is another attempt by the Chinese government to intimidate and silence organizations that advocate for universal human rights and corporate accountability.

While we were surprised to find HRIC included alongside organizations we were previously unfamiliar with, we regard this designation as a badge of honor. It demonstrates that our work has had an impact and that the Chinese government recognizes the importance of independent human rights advocacy. HRIC is proud to be the only human rights organization included on this sanctions list.

Ironically, for many people inside China’s Great Firewall, this announcement may be the first time they have encountered Human Rights in China.

Founded in March 1989 by overseas Chinese students and scientists, Human Rights in China has worked for 37 years to support and strengthen civil society through the promotion of internationally recognized human rights and the rule of law in China. Our staff bring decades of expertise in human rights law, Chinese politics, language, and culture. We have stood with the Tiananmen Mothers and countless other victims of political persecution, documenting abuses, advocating for accountability, and amplifying the voices of those whom the Chinese government seeks to silence.

No sanctions imposed by the Chinese government will deter us from our mission. On the contrary, this action underscores the importance of our work. HRIC will continue to stand with human rights defenders, support victims of persecution, and advocate for a China where the rights and dignity of every person are respected.

中国人权（HRIC）关于被中国政府制裁的声明

中国政府将本机构列入制裁名单中国人权（Human Rights in China，HRIC）是对致力于确保国际贸易和商业活动不建立在强迫劳动及其他严重侵犯人权行为基础上的机构进行赤裸裸的报复，也是中国政府企图恐吓和压制坚持推动普世人权、促进企业履行人权责任的独立组织的又一次尝试。

我们对中国人权与一些此前并不熟悉的机构一同被列入制裁名单感到意外，但我们也将此视为一种荣誉。这说明，中国政府已经感受到我们工作的影响力，也再次证明独立的人权倡议具有不可忽视的力量。中国人权为自己是这份名单中唯一的人权组织而感到自豪。

具有讽刺意味的是，对于绝大多数身处中国防火长城之内的人来说，这份制裁名单或许是他们第一次知道“中国人权（HRIC）”这个名字。尽管商务部用了“人权在中国”这个说法。又一次彰显了中国政府在中国禁止人权这一事实。

中国人权成立于1989年3月，由海外中国学生和科学家创立。三十七年来，我们始终致力于推动国际公认的人权标准和法治原则在中国的落实，支持和壮大中国公民社会。我们的团队在人权法、中国政治、语言和文化等领域拥有丰富的专业经验。三十七年来，我们始终与天安门母亲群体以及无数政治迫害受害者站在一起，记录侵犯人权事实，推动追究责任，为那些遭到中国政府压制和噤声的人发声。

中国政府的制裁不会动摇我们的使命。恰恰相反，这一举动再次证明了我们工作的意义和价值。中国人权将继续坚定地与中国的人权捍卫者同行，支持政治迫害受害者，为建设一个尊重每个人权利与尊严的中国而努力。

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