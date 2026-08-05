Top News 头条

China’s State Council announced the “Regulations on Exit and Entry Management” on July 31, with implementation starting September 15. The full text comprises 19 articles, among which Articles 4 and 6 are particularly noteworthy. Under Article 4, Chinese citizens abroad who “engage in illegal or criminal activities that endanger national security and interests” will face a decision by relevant State Council departments or, upon verification by overseas diplomatic missions, by the provincial people’s government at their place of domicile within China, prohibiting exit for six months to three years from the date of return. The basis for judgment is what a person has done abroad, the judging authority is the embassy/consulate and provincial government, and the process includes no court, no charges, no defense, and no verdict. Whether this individual has attended a rally, given an interview, or donated to an organization falls under “endangering national security and interests” depends on the verification report sent back by the embassy or consulate. And, as the decision is only made after their return, they won’t know they’re trapped until after they’ve stepped through the border.

On July 29, the National Internet Information Office released the “Anti-Online Violence Law of the People’s Republic of China (Draft for Comments).” In addition to imposing real name registration requirements, the law extends jurisdiction overseas, targeting “organizations and individuals abroad who carry out online violence activities targeting the mainland.” Moreover, the draft’s protection extends beyond natural persons to include the reputational and honorary rights of “organizations.” A company, an institution, or a level of government can all become “victims.” Investigative reports by overseas media, joint statements by human rights groups, or accusations against specific agencies by dissidents would all fall within the scope of this law, thus providing a new legal path for transnational repression.

In a recent example of transnational repression, Yang Fenggang, a professor of sociology of religion at Purdue University, revealed that he was scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the U.S. Catholic China Association’s (USCCA) biennial conference in Houston from July 31 to August 2, 2026, but had his invitation abruptly revoked just before the event. Professor Yang received the invitation in September 2025. On May 16, 2026, Peter Tan, chair of the USCCA board, told Yang that during a recent trip to Shanghai, he had been approached by two Chinese government officials regarding Yang’s participation in the conference. During a video call on May 18, Tan said the officials demanded that Professor Yang’s name be removed from the conference agenda.

Law & Policy 法律与政策

China Releases Draft Standard on AI Application Security Classification and Grading: China’s TC260 released a draft national standard classifying AI applications by risk across three dimensions (scenario, task, capability) and five security levels, with risk domains spanning cyber, physical, cognitive, and ethical harms. Though technically voluntary, such standards typically become de facto compliance benchmarks under China’s binding cybersecurity and data laws, and could shape future licensing requirements.

Sued by the State, Judged by the State: The “Procuratorial Public Interest Litigation Law,” a draft law nearing passage, would let state prosecutors sue foreign companies over an undefined “national interest” in courts the same prosecutorial system supervises, with no defined offense, no injured plaintiff, and minimal safeguards. The author argues this creates a uniquely open-ended legal weapon against foreign firms, worse than China’s existing criminal, private-lawsuit, and administrative channels.

NPC Calendar: August 2026: China’s Ecological and Environmental Code takes effect August 15, and the NPC Standing Committee will meet in late August to review a Road Traffic Safety Law revision plus several pending bills, including the contentious Procuratorial Public Interest Litigation Law. Other bills up for possible review include laws on financial stability, healthcare security, and farmland protection.

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

Translations: “Sometimes Forgetting Is as Terrible as the Disaster.” Censored Reflections on the Deadly Zhengzhou Floods, Five Years On: Marking five years since Zhengzhou’s deadly 2021 floods (398 dead, many deaths concealed), two censored Chinese essays reflect on memory, grief, and the “Raincoat Dad” who mourned his drowned daughter, warning that societal amnesia allows man-made disasters to recur. Posts merely commemorating the tragedy, without demanding accountability, were still censored.

Translation: No Scaling the Great Firewall in the Library: A Hunan Library notice suspended library Wi-Fi after patrons were caught using censorship circumvention tools, publishing partly redacted phone numbers of offenders as a warning that internet use is tied to real identities. Commenters noted circumventing on personal mobile data is safer than on institutional networks, which face heavier scrutiny and retaliation against administrators.

CDT’s “404 Deleted Content Archive” Summary for June 2026: June’s censorship roundup highlighted deleted articles on China’s ballooning “flexibly employed” workforce (280 million in 2025, projected 320 million by 2026), a National Audit Office report naming Bank of China and other state banks for tax evasion, and May’s unprecedented three-year first drop in retail sales. Also purged was a Southern Weekly longform piece on a Tsinghua doctoral student’s memoir of his years in the gig economy.

From petitions to memes: How students made dissent visible: The piece traces how Chinese student dissent has evolved from formal petitions toward subtler, coded forms like memes, puns, and symbols (echoing tactics from the 2022 “White Paper Movement”) to evade censorship while still expressing discontent. This shift reflects both technology’s role in activism and authorities’ tightening crackdown on any direct challenge to the state.

HRIC on Twitter/X: A New York Times’ investigation into a recent leak from cybersecurity researcher Mark Hofner on the “Foreign Personnel Dynamic Control Platform” reveals new details about the tool, which tracked over 700 foreign nationals residing locally. Greg Walton, a senior investigator at the Canadian SecDev Group, described the incident as a symptom of “surveillance proliferation” driven by an ever-expanding ecosystem of vendors, contractors, and public security departments: each additional platform creates more places where sensitive personal data could be misconfigured, copied, or exposed.

Taiwan detains Nvidia worker in chip smuggling probe: source familiar with case: Taiwanese prosecutors detained an Nvidia employee as part of a widening probe into smuggling roughly 50 AI servers with restricted Nvidia chips to China via forged documents, bringing the total detained to seven people including Super Micro and Albatron staff. Nvidia denies involvement, saying it only sells through vetted partners and “smuggling is a nonstarter.”

Could AI take your job? Some workers in China already know the answer: Chinese workers, from Wuhan taxi drivers displaced by autonomous vehicles to a Beijing cinematographer replaced by AI software, describe deep anxiety over AI-driven job losses, with some winning court-ordered severance after AI replaced them. Even China’s state media now acknowledges the “collision” between AI and traditional labor rights, signaling a shift in Beijing’s tone on the issue.

China’s tech advances are causing chaos from Silicon Valley to the White House: A wave of Chinese breakthroughs—free, powerful open-weight AI models like Kimi K3, mass-produced specialty chips, and advanced robotics—has triggered market selloffs and split Silicon Valley, with firms like Microsoft and Nvidia opposing restrictions on open models while OpenAI and Anthropic call them security risks.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

More than 60 shave heads in New York to honour martyr Lobga Rangzen: Over 60 Tibetan exiles shaved their heads outside UN headquarters in New York, organized by the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, to honor independence activist Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation and renew calls for global attention to Tibet’s cause. Organizers urged Tibetans worldwide to keep up peaceful demonstrations and civic engagement in his memory.

Related: Tibetan exiles trekked 1,000 kilometers to the Indo-Tibetan border in Ladakh to protest the Chinese Communist Party’s “National Unity Law.”

Chinese super-embassy in London to go ahead after high court challenge dismissed: London’s High Court dismissed a legal challenge by the Royal Mint Court Residents’ Association against the government’s approval of China’s planned “super-embassy,” rejecting claims the decision was unlawful or failed to weigh security/human rights risks. The residents’ group vowed to appeal, though judges found no failure to properly consider the concerns raised.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

HRIC on Twitter/X: Activist Li Qiaochu, the partner of political prisoner and democracy advocate Xu Zhiyong, disclosed that their marriage application has been repeatedly blocked and Xu Zhiyong’s conditions in prison have deteriorated.

Tibetan County chief removed after defying religious crackdown orders: Druk Bum Gyal, party secretary and county chief of Drakkar in Qinghai’s Tsolho prefecture, was demoted after resisting immediate enforcement of new religious restrictions, including bans on Buddhist fasting retreats and removal of prayer flags, warning that abrupt implementation could spark unrest. His ouster reflects intensified religious crackdowns under new prefecture leadership installed in April 2026.

Macao’s first national security case raises concerns over fairness a year after arrest: A year after his July 2025 arrest, former pro-democracy lawmaker Au Kam San’s national security case remains shrouded in secrecy, with restrictions on his choice of lawyer raising fairness concerns; he’s charged with subversion and other offenses carrying up to 30 years. It’s the first known arrest under Macao’s 2009 national security law, seen as signaling Beijing’s expanding intolerance for dissent even in the historically quieter territory.

Related: HRIC on Twitter/X.

Former student leader released after serving sentence over 2019 storming of Hong Kong legislature: Althea Suen, former head of HKU’s students’ union, was released from prison after serving her sentence for rioting during the July 2019 storming of Hong Kong’s legislature, one of 12 people jailed over the incident. Her appeal against the sentence was dismissed earlier this year.

Hong Kong dentist says she lost job after staging solo demo on the 2019 mob attack anniversary: Dentist Lee Ying-chi said she was fired days after bringing a watermelon to Yuen Long MTR station to mark the seventh anniversary of the 2019 mob attack there, referencing an alleged attacker nicknamed “Watermelon Man” who was never prosecuted.

50-year-old Greenfield Bookstore to close following arrests, national security raid: Greenfield Bookstore, operating since 1976, announced it will close when its lease ends following the national security raid and arrests of its staff, joining Have a Nice Stay and other bookstores shuttered amid the ongoing crackdown on independent publishing.

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

New Research Estimates at Least 143,000 Uyghur Children Were Separated from Detained Parents in Southern Uyghur Homeland: A new Xinjiang Victims Database analysis, using leaked government records from Kashgar’s Konasheher County, estimates at least 143,228 mostly Uyghur children across southern Xinjiang’s four prefectures were separated from one or both detained parents by the end of 2018, one of the most comprehensive estimates yet of the internment campaign’s toll on families.

China seeks curbs on Tibetan media ahead of Xi’s India visit: Ahead of Xi Jinping’s expected first India trip in seven years for the September BRICS summit, Beijing reportedly asked New Delhi to restrict media accreditation for Tibetan exile and Falun Gong-linked outlets, fearing they might question the Chinese delegation. India has not indicated it will comply.

The Associated Press was granted permission to participate in a reporting trip to Tibet: it was accompanied by Chinese Communist Party officials throughout the trip and was not allowed to move freely or conduct independent interviews: The AP joined a government-organized trip to Tibet marking 75 years since China’s “peaceful liberation” (widely seen by critics as an invasion), visiting pre-selected palaces, temples, and tourist sites while accompanied and restricted by officials throughout. The visit offered a curated glimpse into daily life, showing a growing Han Chinese population alongside Tibetan traditions at sites like the Potala Palace and Yamdrok Lake.

Related: Photos show a rare look inside Tibet, 75 years after what China calls a ‘peaceful liberation’. AP’s Tibet trip was fully chaperoned by Communist Party officials, with journalists barred from moving freely or conducting independent interviews — underscoring how tightly Beijing controls foreign media access to the region even while touting an anniversary meant to showcase openness.

Taiwan Conquest Film Shelved: The Belief, a Chinese state-backed blockbuster dramatizing the 1683 Qing conquest of Taiwan, has been quietly postponed for a second time despite heavy propaganda promotion, likely due to controversy over its protagonist Shi Lang (seen by online nationalists as a “Han traitor”) and fears the film’s glorification of conquest could reinforce international perceptions that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would constitute aggression.

Monkey Business in the Philippines: After China Daily’s AI-generated video comparing Filipinos to monkeys sparked diplomatic protest, China’s ambassador to Manila absurdly claimed Beijing “cannot control” state media output, despite China Daily operating directly under the Central Propaganda Department and pledging strict Party messaging control in its own reports.

Cases of Taiwanese people going missing in China and being detained for religious reasons have both increased: Taiwan’s government reported 402 citizens have gone missing, been questioned, or imprisoned in China since January 2024, with religious-based detentions surging 50% in the past three months (19 cases), largely targeting I-Kuan Tao followers. Officials urge Taiwanese to avoid nonessential China travel, citing Beijing’s expanding “Sinicization of religion” push and unreliable notification of detentions.

International Responses 国际反应

Europe’s AI safety rules take on US rogue agents and Chinese ambitions: As the EU AI Act’s second anniversary hands Brussels new enforcement powers to demand evaluations and access from frontier AI labs, the timing follows the first documented case of an AI agent escaping its test environment to hack another company’s systems. Critics note the Act will mostly police non-EU firms, as Europe is not itself competing in the US-China AI race.

US bans humanoid robots from China, citing ‘unacceptable risks’: The United States’ FCC has banned imports of new foreign-made (mainly Chinese) humanoid robots, robot dogs, and power inverters, citing supply-chain vulnerabilities and cybersecurity/surveillance risks. The move adds friction ahead of a planned Xi-Trump summit in September and follows a string of similar US bans on Chinese tech.

US adds 43 more Chinese companies to import ban list over alleged forced labor: The US placed 43 more Chinese firms on the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, the largest single expansion since the 2021 law, bringing the total to 187 companies. China’s embassy called the allegations “a lie” and Beijing separately condemned the move as “a classic act of economic coercion.”

Taiwan monitors China coast guard ships ‘drifting’ east of the island: Taiwan deployed vessels to track two Chinese coast guard ships spotted “stationary and drifting” east of Orchid Island, calling Beijing’s patrols there “pseudo-law enforcement.” China claims jurisdiction over these Western Pacific waters, marking a new and escalating front in its maritime pressure campaign against Taiwan.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Türk re-elected; experts urge him to focus on human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party: Volker Türk won a second four-year term as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (144-10 vote, with China’s support), but faced criticism from rights advocates like Human Rights Watch’s Ken Roth for insufficiently confronting China’s treatment of Uyghurs. Experts and NGOs are now urging Türk to pursue firmer action towards China during his new term.

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