Top News 头条

In Thailand, three detained Chinese dissidents and a journalist are in danger of repatriation to China, where they would likely face persecution, Human Rights Watch reports. Zhang Xinyan (or Cheung Hsin-yin), a Chinese Falun Gong practitioner and member of the overseas “Hong Kong Parliament” group who is wanted by Hong Kong’s national security police for subversion, was detained by Thai authorities in Bangkok in May for allegedly overstaying her visa and has been held ever since at the Suan Phlu immigration detention centre. Last week, despite being a UNHCR-recognized refugee who had completed interviews, medical checks, and biometric screening for resettlement to Canada, she was pulled from her scheduled flight to Vancouver at the last minute when Thai police intervened before departure, reportedly under pressure from Beijing.

This case is an example of ongoing transnational repression and echoes the 2015 case of activist Dong Guangping, who was forcibly returned to China from Thailand despite having refugee status. It has raised fears that Zhang could become the first person wanted under Hong Kong’s national security law to be deported into Chinese custody. Hong Kong’s Security Bureau has declined to comment beyond warning that “no fugitive should harbour the illusion that they can evade criminal liability.” Thailand is not a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention, leaving UNHCR cardholders acutely vulnerable. Returning her would violate the principle of non-refoulement, a key tenet of international law. HRIC calls on Canada to press ahead with resettlement at the highest level, and on Thailand to halt any such deportations.

Yesterday, on July 13, mourners gathered in cities around the world to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the death of Nobel Peace Prize Winner Liu Xiaobo, who died in prison as a political prisoner for advocating for Chinese democracy and human rights. Events were held in New York, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Leipzig, among others. A portrait was briefly projected onto the German Bundestag building, and young people gathered in Central Park to share memories and teachings of Liu Xiaobo. In China, Zou Wei and Zan Aizong, who were sentenced to prison merely for commemorating Liu Xiaobo, remain behind bars.

Last Thursday also brought the eleventh anniversary of the “709 Crackdown” on human rights lawyers and defenders in 2015, which led to the arrest of over 300, as well as torture, imprisonment, and surveillance. Last week, Asian Lawyers Network worked with HRIC to release a key new report on the rights of Chinese civil and commercial lawyers, which found that the “sense of professional safety that once seemed to characterize civil and commercial practice has been rapidly disappearing.” HRIC also joined six other organizations in presenting 2026’s Chinese Human Rights Lawyers Award to two steadfast advocates for human rights, Zhang Kai and Zhang Yu. In 2026, eleven years after the crackdown began, Chinese lawyers continue to face surveillance, travel restrictions, and professional suppression. HRIC urges the international community to continue monitoring the situations of Zhou Shifeng, Yu Wensheng, and other 709 defendants, and to press Chinese authorities to immediately cease all restrictions and harassment against them and their families, and truly safeguard their communication, litigation, and personal freedoms.

Law & Policy 法律与政策

54 human rights and diaspora organisations warn China’s Ethnic Unity Law threatens freedoms worldwide: 54 human rights and diaspora groups, led by Hong Kong Watch, condemned China’s new Ethnic Unity and Progress Law as a vehicle for imposing state-defined national identity and warned its extraterritorial reach could be used to criminalize critics abroad.

Related: 51 Estonian lawmakers condemn China’s ethnic unity law, urge immediate repeal. 51 of Estonia’s 101 Members of Parliament signed a statement condemning the same law as a threat to Tibetan identity, citing mandatory Mandarin instruction and extraterritorial provisions targeting diaspora critics, and called for its repeal.

China expands anti-sanctions toolkit, raising risks for foreign firms: Beijing has passed new regulations letting it penalize foreign firms that comply with Western sanctions or “improper extraterritorial jurisdiction,” with a draft law also allowing prosecution of foreign entities for harming China’s “national interests.” Furthermore, “companies can face penalties if they ‘disrupt, undermine or discriminate against China’s industrial or supply chains’.”

Hong Kong prosecutors should treat children as children: Tim Hamlett’s HKFP opinion piece criticizes Hong Kong’s Department of Justice for bringing a case against a woman originally arrested as a 15-year-old in 2019 now, when she will be sentenced more harshly as an adult. He writes, “Depriving young defendants of the benefit of the provisions expressly provided for them is a rank and undisputable injustice, whether it is perpetrated as a deliberate abuse or an unintended result of a sluggish system. Children should be treated as children.”

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

HRIC on Twitter/X: Leaked documents reveal that China’s firewall can identify specific VPNs and that the firewall system’s ability to identify various mainstream circumvention tools has been significantly upgraded.

HRIC on Twitter/X: According to the South China Morning Post, researchers from the People’s Public Security University of China have developed a new forensic technique for “remotely identifying phone operations”: even if the phone is offline, in airplane mode, locked, or encrypted, investigators may analyze the faint electromagnetic signals leaked during device operation to determine which app the user is using and what type of actions they are performing.

Authoritarian Innovation: How China Is Building Control into Generative AI Systems: Based on a systematic review of publicly available Chinese policy documents, laws, administrative measures, national and industry standards, and corporate materials from 2013 to 2026, this new report reveals that Beijing is embedding political control into the technical foundations of generative AI. Under China’s “AI safety” framework, any content that deviates from the Party’s narrative or challenges its ideological worldview is defined as a “content safety risk.” To address this, controls are shifted upstream to the technical processes before content generation, covering aspects such as training data, data annotation, model behavior, application testing, and content tracing.

HRIC on Twitter/X: A July 2026 report by cyber intelligence firm Graphika revealed that the Chinese government-linked influence operation Spamouflage recently employed a new tactic: distributing altered event leaflets in an attempt to disrupt events critical of the Chinese Communist Party which were held in the United States and Europe.

Translation: “How Do These Comments Break the Rules?”: A WeChat blogger’s translated essay describes bewilderment at China’s automated comment-censorship system, which flags seemingly innocuous reader comments as rule violations with no discernible logic.

Minitrue: 718 Leaked Directives from Video Platform LeTV: China Digital Times published 718 leaked censorship directives issued to video platform LeTV between 2017 and 2020, detailing granular content-control demands and reporting requirements from Chinese cyber-authorities.

The Propaganda Promise of AI: China Daily’s editor-in-chief wrote in Qiushi that AI is turning state media from a “cognitive tool” into an “action tool” capable of directly producing propaganda content for global audiences, though the piece notes such AI-generated content (e.g., a PLA video) has drawn mockery online as “AI slop.”

Facing US export controls, China’s DeepSeek plans to make its own chips: DeepSeek is developing its own AI inference chip to cut reliance on Nvidia and Huawei amid tightening US export controls, joining rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic in pursuing custom silicon.

China’s graduate glut: millions enter a job market with little use for them: A record 12.7 million Chinese college graduates are entering an oversaturated job market this year, with AI automation increasingly eroding entry-level positions even as Beijing pushes AI-related job schemes to absorb them.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

Tibetan youth activists call out United Nations, demand action after Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation: Three Students for a Free Tibet activists chained themselves to the UN’s gates in New York on the one-week anniversary of Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation, pointing to the UN’s lack of meaningful response and demanding accountability from China.

Related: Australian Tibetans went on a hunger strike in front of the Chinese consulate to mourn the self-immolation of exiled Tibetan Lobsang Rinchen. Tibetans in Melbourne held a 24-hour fast outside the Chinese consulate to mourn Lobsang Rinchen (Lobga Rangzen) and protest China’s Ethnic Unity Law’s impact on Tibetan identity.

Related: People in Tawang and Sanskar, India, held a candlelight vigil to commemorate Lobsang Rinchen, a Tibetan independence activist. Tibetan communities in Tawang and Ladakh held candlelight vigils honoring Lobsang Rinchen and voicing support for Tibetan independence.

Hong Kong Watch Patrons in UK and Canada demand transparency from INTERPOL ahead of its General Assembly in Hong Kong: Hong Kong Watch reports that a group of concerned individuals from the UK and Canada urged their governments to press INTERPOL for transparency on politically motivated Red Notices ahead of its November General Assembly in Hong Kong, citing a 26% rise in Red Notices and unresolved concerns about bounties on activists.

Passage of UK State Threats Bill marks important step against transnational repression: Last week, the UK’s National Security (State Threats) Bill passed into law. Hong Kong Watch called it an important step against Chinese transnational repression, though also pressed for continued scrutiny of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office.

Ex-DPP staffer receives 10 years for developing spy network for China: Taiwan’s High Court sentenced former DPP staffer Huang Chu-jung to 10 years for building an espionage network on behalf of Chinese intelligence, after he recruited others to leak classified information, including details on President Lai’s travel.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

HRIC on Twitter/X: From April 25 to June 30, 2026, a large-scale “non-violent” leaderless movement lasting 67 days erupted in Heilongjiang Province, China. According to statistics from “Yesterday,” businesses in 34 counties collectively closed their shops and went on strike, with over one million businesses participating. This action had no publicly known organizers, no unified call to action, and no clear leader.

HRIC on Twitter/X: Independent film director and talk show creator Zhang Peng (online name “Zhang Neixian”) has been criminally detained in Beijing for “provoking trouble.”

Jailed activist Joshua Wong to plead guilty, face second national security jail term in September: Jailed activist Joshua Wong will plead guilty in September to a foreign-collusion charge tied to 2020 sanctions requests, his second national security conviction after his 2024 sentence in the “47 Democrats” case.

Hong Kong court denies jailed social worker leave to appeal 2019 rioting conviction: Hong Kong’s High Court refused to allow jailed social worker Jackie Chen to appeal her rioting conviction from the 2019 protests, ruling her grounds were not “reasonably arguable.”

Macau to put former pro-democracy lawmaker Au Kam San on trial: A Macau court found that former pro-democracy lawmaker Au Kam San is a “principal offender” of subversion, sending the city’s first national security case to trial.

Hong Kong waiter pleads guilty to inciting subversion via online posts, street posters: A 23-year-old waiter pleaded guilty to inciting subversion for promoting a pro-Taiwan party and anti-CCP slogans (including the banned “Liberate Hong Kong” phrase) via social media and street posters.

Independent bookshop Elmbook to close physical store after Hong Kong Book Fair ban: Independent bookshop Elmbook, open since 1997, announced it will close its physical Mong Kok store after being abruptly barred from this year’s Hong Kong Book Fair.

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

China signals ‘new normal’ with coast guard patrols off eastern Taiwan: China signaled it will maintain a new, sustained coast guard presence east of Taiwan, which analysts say rehearses procedures for a future blockade.

Hong Kong churches urged to implement anti-sexual harassment policies after study finds complaints mishandled: A Hong Kong Christian Council study found fewer than half of surveyed churches have anti-sexual harassment policies and identified at least 69 victims, prompting calls for mandatory safeguards.

Hong Kong to hold ‘patriots only’ polls in November for powerful election body choosing city’s top leader: Hong Kong will hold so-called “patriots only” elections on November 22, 2026, for 982 seats on the 1,500-member Election Committee that selects the city’s chief executive.

International Responses 国际反应

Demand the release of Tibetan religious leader Choktrul Dorje Ten Rinpoche: Amnesty International is urging supporters to press Chinese authorities to disclose the whereabouts of and release Tibetan Buddhist leader Choktrul Dorje Ten Rinpoche, who has been missing since his December 2025 detention.

The United States reiterated its support for Tibetan rights and cultural heritage, and urged China to resume dialogue with the Dalai Lama: The US State Department reaffirmed support for Tibetans’ cultural and religious rights and urged China to resume unconditional dialogue with the Dalai Lama, prompting Beijing to accuse Washington of interference.

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