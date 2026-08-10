On July 24, 2026, Human Rights in China (HRIC) hosted an event, “China’s Human Rights Issues from the Perspective of a Younger Generation,” at NYU School of Law to highlight the work of this year’s Summer Intern Program. HRIC staff, intern mentors, legal scholars, students, and members of the public gathered to discuss contemporary human rights challenges in China and practical approaches to advocacy, legal research, and community organizing.

HRIC’s summer interns presented the Campus Human Rights Advocacy Handbook, which they developed collaboratively, as well as their individual research projects on rural women’s land rights, labor rights in Belt and Road Initiative projects, transnational repression, and the use of data analysis in human rights documentation.

(Chinese version here / 中文版)

Cultivating a New Generation of Human Rights Advocates

In his opening remarks, HRIC Executive Director Zhou Fengsuo introduced the goals of the summer internship program. He explained that the program is an important part of HRIC’s long-term strategy to engage university students in human rights work, cultivate a new generation of human rights advocates, and prepare future leaders.

He emphasized that the summer projects are only a starting point and that HRIC hopes to build lasting relationships with these young advocates. He also shared examples of former interns who continued their involvement in human rights and activism after completing the program and exchanged ideas with the interns about working in the NGO sector.

The Campus Human Rights Advocacy Handbook: From Security to Organization-Building

The first half of the event focused on the Campus Human Rights Advocacy Handbook, a practical guide developed by the interns to help students establish and sustain human rights initiatives on university campuses.

The interns discussed how to assess the particular risks in one’s city and campus environment and how to find like-minded collaborators through classes, faculty members, student organizations, and informal gatherings such as a “human rights hotpot.” Rather than immediately bringing new contacts into a core team, they recommended beginning with small-scale collaboration and gradually building trust through working together.

During the Q&A session, participants discussed the potential of AI-assisted storytelling and visual media to communicate human rights issues more effectively to broader audiences. They also explored different forms of student organizing, including online commemorations, internal training, small-scale actions, and public offline events.

The interns also shared practical lessons on event organizing and fundraising, including securing venues early, developing contingency plans, and weighing different funding sources such as government grants, individual donors, NGOs, and student funds. The discussion also addressed the advantages and disadvantages of formally registering as a legal entity such as a 501(c)(3): formal registration can facilitate access to funding, but it can also increase the public exposure of an organization and its members.

Digital security was another important component of the handbook, including the handling of sensitive event materials, the use of encrypted communications, and careful, non-confrontational approaches to getting to know and vetting new members.

On the long-term sustainability of student organizations, participants discussed the particular security risks faced by students affiliated with the White Paper movement, as well as the importance of building long-term, reciprocal relationships with other student groups and NGOs. The interns also addressed practical challenges such as preventing burnout, training successors, and planning leadership transitions. They emphasized the importance of creating “community warmth”—making room beyond activism itself for participants to build trust, friendships, and everyday connections.

Rural Women’s Land Rights: Economic Development Has Not Eliminated Systemic Discrimination

The second half of the program featured presentations on the interns’ individual research projects.

One project focused on rural women’s land and property rights in China. Drawing on case studies compiled in collaboration with Chinese lawyers, the researcher examined how the household registration, or hukou, system, marriage practices, and local governance affect rural women’s ability to obtain and retain land rights.

The research found that the tangible benefits associated with rural hukou status are not equally available to women. Women who marry outside their place of household registration may lose their membership in their original rural community and the associated land and property rights, while men generally do not face the same consequences upon marriage. At the same time, women who marry into a village from elsewhere may be recognized as members of that village.

The research also found that local governments exercise considerable discretion in determining these identities and rights. Land seizures from farmers by local and central authorities to address revenue shortfalls have further increased pressure on rural women’s land rights.

Notably, despite China’s rapid economic development and rising land and property values, this systemic inequality against women has not diminished and, in some respects, has become more severe. Women seeking to defend their land rights through petitions and other channels also face significant obstacles related to divorce proceedings and hukou status.

Labor Rights in Overseas Belt and Road Projects

Another project examined the impact of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Indonesia, focusing on its effects on both local businesses and Chinese workers employed in Chinese-invested projects.

This research argued that some Chinese companies have exported poor labor practices to their overseas operations while tightening control over Chinese workers through restrictions on their movement, communications, and employment. These practices not only undermine workers’ ability to defend their rights but also limit their contact and integration with local communities, while serving as a means for Beijing to advance its interests abroad.

Wang Han: Using Legal Mechanisms to Counter Transnational Repression

Wang Han, a participant in the White Paper movement and a first-year law student, presented on how democratic countries can use legal mechanisms to address transnational repression targeting overseas Chinese communities and political dissidents.

He examined how existing legal systems can provide avenues of redress for victims of cross-border intimidation and harassment. Participants also discussed international legal cooperation and the potential misuse of international mechanisms such as Interpol Red Notices.

Wang also described his work assisting victims of transnational repression in pursuing legal action, including compiling case documentation and supporting strategic litigation on behalf of victims.

Using Data to Identify “Invisible” Political Prisoners

The final research project explored the role of data analysis in human rights advocacy and documentation.

The research highlighted the new possibilities created by data-driven approaches while also examining their limitations. Large quantities of data do not automatically produce meaningful conclusions; careful and rigorous analysis must accompany data collection.

The project used Chinese court verdict databases to identify and document previously unknown political prisoners, demonstrating the potential of data analysis as a tool for human rights documentation and investigation.

Together, these presentations reflected the breadth of contemporary human rights challenges in China while showcasing the talent, commitment, and creativity of a new generation of human rights advocates. The quality of the interns’ research and their dedication to advancing human rights left a strong impression on participants.

HRIC extends its sincere thanks to Katherine Wilhelm and NYU School of Law for providing the venue and supporting this thoughtful and engaging exchange.

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