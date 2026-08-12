Top News 头条

On August 6, China announced restrictions on drone exports to the United States and blacklisted six entities in response to trade sanctions imposed by Washington over forced labour and national security concerns. In a surprising turn of events, Human Rights in China (HRIC) was listed as one of the six sanctioned entities. The Chinese government’s decision to sanction HRIC is a blatant act of retaliation against entities working to ensure that international trade and commerce are not tainted by forced labor and other serious human rights abuses. It is another attempt by the Chinese government to intimidate and silence organizations that advocate for universal human rights and corporate accountability. Read our full statement here.

Following the announcement, Pulse HK released a report discussing reactions from Chinese internet users behind the Great Firewall, who learned about HRIC’s existence for the first time. HRIC has also faced increasing cyberattacks on our platforms, including DDoS attacks.

In other news, Pastor Wang Lin, a Zion Church pastor who has been imprisoned for ten months, published a letter updating his supporters on his charges and pointing out the absurdity both of the accusations against him and the way that the authorities have treated his case differently from Pastor Ezra Jin’s. Also, Amnesty International urged China to release Zhang Yi, a Wuhan pro-democracy activist recently arrested for “inciting separatism” under the new Ethnic Unity Law after showing a Tibetan worshiper at Lhasa’s Sera Monastery a photo of the Dalai Lama. Amnesty called it a chilling misuse of the charge to criminalize peaceful religious expression.

Law & Policy 法律与政策

Simplified Personal Information Protection Compliance for Small Companies in China (Part 1): New rules effective September 1, 2026 let small-scale personal information processors (those handling data of fewer than 100,000 people) meet notification obligations through simple public disclosure of processing rules rather than complex consent mechanisms.

China draws up safety rules for autonomous vehicles: China issued new mandatory safety standards, including a required deactivation override, for autonomous vehicles like robotaxis, taking effect July 2027; manufacturers must match human-driver safety levels and disclose system limitations to buyers. The rules follow a fatal 2025 Xiaomi crash in assisted-driving mode and a UN agency’s June adoption of the first global autonomous vehicle regulations.

China steps up protection for chip designs in revised regulations: China revised its integrated-circuit layout design regulations for the first time since 2001, tightening registration standards, adding punitive damages for serious infringement, and allowing chip designs to be used as loan collateral, taking effect October 15. The move, part of Beijing’s broader tech self-sufficiency push, aims to protect and commercialize domestic chip know-how amid ongoing US export restrictions.

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

HRIC on Twitter/X: On August 5, U.S. cybersecurity company VulnCheck released a research report stating that routers shipped from Shenzhen Zhibotong Electronics (Zbtlink/ZBT) come pre-installed with a backdoor program in their firmware. As soon as the device is powered on, it continuously initiates outbound connections to several fixed overseas command-and-control servers, with two primary nodes hosted on Alibaba Cloud in Shanghai and Shenzhen, respectively.

HRIC on Twitter/X: There has been a recent crackdown on content referencing a traditional bamboo “cicada” toy as satirical commentary on Huawei. The toy, which emits a continuous "wah-wah" sound when shaken, was noticed by netizens for its sound effect similar to the synchronized, exaggerated gasps of surprise from the audience at Huawei launch events. Searches for “bamboo cicada” on Weibo were wiped clean, while Douyin, Kuaishou, Xiaohongshu, and WeChat public accounts saw a flood of account restriction notices. On August 2, “Is it overkill to take down Yu Chengdong parody videos?” trended on hot searches, with some state-affiliated media starting to defend the removals and bans.

Translation: “AI Has Determined That My Press Card Is a Fake”: A China Youth Daily journalist recounts the surreal experience of an interview subject’s AI chatbot confidently declaring his official press card a fake, illustrating the growing, sometimes absurd, ways AI tools are reshaping trust, misinformation, and censorship dynamics in Chinese journalism and society.

Hong Kong mulls AI facial recognition-enabled drones to police smoking ban at construction sites, 39 fines issued so far: Hong Kong’s Labour Department has issued 39 fines and 11 improvement notices since a construction-site smoking ban took effect in mid-July, and is now exploring adding AI facial recognition to its infrared drones (already used to detect cigarette heat signatures) to better identify offenders, with development expected to take 9–12 months.

ByteDance trains massive AI model in bid to rival Anthropic: ByteDance is pre-training a roughly 10-trillion-parameter AI model — more than triple the size of Moonshot’s Kimi K3 — aiming to approach the scale of Anthropic’s Mythos system, per industry estimates. The project reflects intensifying competition among Chinese AI labs to match or exceed US frontier models, amid earlier US accusations that Moonshot’s Kimi K3 was built by distilling Anthropic’s technology.

Royal Navy drone cameras linked to China raise security concerns: Cameras on the UK Royal Navy’s Chinese-component K3 Scout surveillance drones, used by UK special forces, were found sending routine “heartbeat” signals to a device in China during a cybersecurity assessment. The UK Ministry of Defence stated that no sensitive data was compromised but has cut the drones’ internet connectivity. The incident adds to mounting concern over Chinese-made components embedded in Western military and critical infrastructure systems.

HRIC on Twitter/X: Forbes reported on August 5 that U.S. AI data labeling companies are supplying OpenAI, Anthropic, and even the U.S. military on one hand, while selling the same sets of training data to China’s top AI labs on the other. For years, Washington has imposed layer upon layer of restrictions on chips, yet has done almost nothing to regulate training data.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

Professor suspended for ‘hiding Tiananmen reference’ in Tokyo university website: The University of Tokyo suspended a professor for three days after he embedded “six four Tiananmen” characters in his department’s website code between 2020 and 2023, likely causing China’s Great Firewall to block the page for mainland Chinese visitors, including prospective students. The university called the act “unbecoming of a faculty member” and revised its code-verification procedures.

China expresses ‘grave concern’ as internal documents reveal suicide warning before death in Melbourne immigration detention: A Chinese woman died by suicide in a Melbourne immigration detention center on July 10, despite internal documents showing staff had been warned of her self-harm risk. Victoria Police called the death non-suspicious, but scrutiny has intensified on contractor Secure Journeys.

HRIC on Twitter/X: On July 24, HRIC hosted an event, “China’s Human Rights Issues from the Perspective of a Younger Generation,” at NYU School of Law to highlight the work of this year’s Summer Intern Program. HRIC staff, intern mentors, legal scholars, students, and members of the public gathered to discuss contemporary human rights challenges in China and practical approaches to advocacy, legal research, and community organizing.

Anguish and hope: why Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen set himself on fire in New York: A profile of Lobga Rangzen (born Lobsang Palden), a 52-year-old Tibetan activist and Uber driver who self-immolated outside UN headquarters on July 2, reveals he meticulously planned the act, leaving a farewell video declaring it a sacrifice “for the Tibetan nation.” His death, on the eve of China’s new “Ethnic Unity” law, has galvanized exiled Tibetan activists into a rallying point for renewed protest.

Tibetans protested the Chinese Communist Party’s “National Unity Law” at the Chinese Consulate in Mumbai: Around 15–20 (reports vary, with other accounts citing over 250) Tibetan refugees and Tibetan Youth Congress members protested outside the Chinese Consulate in Mumbai against Beijing’s new “Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law,” with several detained by police while attempting to deliver a memorandum. The protest was part of a coordinated global campaign launched by Tibetan exile groups following the law’s July 1 implementation.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

Tibetan monk critically ill two years after detention over Kamtok dam protests: Gonpo Tsering, a monastery administrator detained during 2024 protests against the Kamtok hydropower dam, remains in critical condition after being severely beaten in custody, where he sustained brain injuries and lost his ability to speak.

HRIC on Twitter/X: In China, human rights lawyers do not face mere one-time punishments, but a “social death” that extends from the courtroom to their doorstep, from their profession to their daily lives. An analysis recently published in Asia Democracy Chronicles points out that the authorities rarely rely solely on a criminal sentence; instead, they layer administrative measures, economic strangulation, daily surveillance, and personal control, ensuring that even after release from prison, the individual has no possibility of regaining an autonomous life.

Chinese activist Zhang Xinyan, wanted by Hong Kong gov’t, finally arrives in Canada after Thailand detention: Falun Gong practitioner and Hong Kong Parliament member Zhang Xinyan, who is wanted by Hong Kong national security police, finally reached Canada following a three-month ordeal in Thailand where she was detained and very nearly deported to China.

‘Isolated incident’: Hong Kong halts investigation into jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital as liquidation proceeds: Hong Kong’s government formally closed its five-year investigation into Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital (Apple Daily’s parent company) as it undergoes liquidation, with the finance chief calling the firm’s governance issues “an isolated incident.”

Hong Kong 47: 11 jailed democrats granted permission to appeal to top court: Eleven jailed pro-democracy figures from the landmark “Hong Kong 47” subversion case, including Leung Kwok-hung and Gwyneth Ho, were granted permission by the Court of Appeal to take their case to the Court of Final Appeal, the first time such issues will reach Hong Kong’s top court.

Pro-democracy retailer ordered to make multiple rectifications as Buildings Dep’t threatens court: As One, a pro-democracy shop known for distributing Tiananmen anniversary candles, was ordered by Hong Kong’s Buildings Department to fix multiple alleged defects, including its signboard and air conditioners, reflecting what advocates call heightened bureaucratic scrutiny of dissident-linked businesses.

5 years after arrests, passports returned to 8 figures not charged in Hong Kong 47 subversion case: Eight people arrested but never charged in the Hong Kong 47 case, including former lawmakers James To and Roy Kwong, finally had their passports returned more than five years after their 2021 arrests.

Barrister group asks court to overturn decision clearing democrat Margaret Ng of misconduct linked to 2019 protest conviction: Hong Kong’s Bar Association is seeking judicial review to overturn its own disciplinary tribunal’s decision that barrister and democracy figure Margaret Ng’s 2019 unauthorized-assembly conviction did not constitute professional misconduct.

Hong Kong’s Lingnan University Students’ Union disbands after 59 years: Hong Kong’s Lingnan University Students’ Union, founded in 1967, disbanded citing “changes in circumstances,” leaving only two of the city’s public universities with active student unions amid a broader post-2020 pattern of such groups folding.

Security chief slams press union’s ‘black-box’ leadership election, as chair cites ‘intense harassment’ for withheld candidate list: Security chief Chris Tang criticized the Hong Kong Journalists Association for not publicizing its leadership election candidates; HKJA’s chair said the secrecy was necessary due to “intense harassment campaigns” against board members in recent years.

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

A Tibetan studies conference is canceled in Nepal at the request of officials: Nepal’s government ordered Kathmandu University to withdraw from hosting the 17th IATS Tibetan studies seminar (expected to draw 700+ scholars) following sustained Chinese diplomatic pressure tied to fears of protests over Beijing’s new Ethnic Unity Law.

Related: Tibet conference in Nepal pushed online. Organizers moved the conference online instead, calling the last-minute intervention a “worrying development” with implications for academic freedom.

When Chinese parents outsource control over their adult children: A rebranded “internet addiction” industry in China now helps parents forcibly confine their legally independent adult children in private disciplinary institutions—sometimes for months—over their relationships, sleep habits, or careers, with police frequently declining to pursue cases. Investigations found facilities housing adults up to 33 years old, revealing a stark enforcement gap between adult civil rights on paper and the reality of parental coercion sold as a commercial service.

A rare glimpse into Tibet, where some hope to preserve language and customs despite China’s new law: On a Chinese government-organized trip, AP found Tibetans like a 73-year-old calligraphy student embracing their language even as China’s new “ethnic unity” law mandates Mandarin as the primary language for schools and government.

Africa wants more homegrown solar to boost self-reliance, but China’s shadow remains: African economies like Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia and Morocco are ramping up domestic solar manufacturing to reduce reliance on Chinese imports, even as Chinese renewable energy investment in Africa has reached $66 billion since 2010.

International Responses 国际反应

Nepal arrests senior foreign ministry official over fake travel documents issued to Tibetans: Nepal police arrested Foreign Ministry Joint Secretary Pushpa Raj Bhattarai in a 17-year-old case alleging he illegally issued travel documents to Tibetan refugees in 2009 without required approvals, diverting booklets meant for Nepal’s Cairo embassy to help Tibetans travel to Germany. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison and a fine.

Taiwan kicks off annual military drills to counter a potential Chinese attack: Taiwan launched its annual 10-day Han Kuang exercises simulating a response to a Chinese invasion, testing 24-hour defense sustainment, “gray-zone tactics” countermeasures, and urban resilience drills for internet disruptions. The drills come as China maintains near-daily military pressure around the island and Taiwan awaits a pending $14 billion US arms sale.

Trump administration reportedly drafting ban on Chinese datacenter components: The FCC is reportedly developing a measure to block imports of new Chinese optical transceivers, which are components enabling high-speed data transfer in datacenters, over fears of espionage, malware, or service disruption, with publication targeted by year’s end. It follows earlier FCC bans on Chinese routers, drones, and humanoid robots, part of broader Trump administration efforts to curb Chinese tech in critical U.S. infrastructure.

Pacific nations fail to agree on statement condemning China missile test: The Pacific Islands Forum failed to reach consensus on a joint statement condemning China’s short-notice intercontinental ballistic missile test last month, which landed near Solomon Islands, Nauru, and Tuvalu; New Zealand’s foreign minister accused holdout members (understood to include China-friendly Kiribati and Nauru) of appeasing “outsiders” rather than regional interests.

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