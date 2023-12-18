Human Rights in China

Human Rights in China

Home
Donate
Statement
Weekly Brief
中文
Archive
About

Donate

Thank you for supporting Human Rights in China. It is a critical time for Chinese rights defenders and civil society, and every dollar helps us continue our work. If you have enjoyed our content, please consider making a tax deductible donation!

  • Check - Please make checks payable to Human Rights in China and send to: Human Rights in China,  85 Broad Street, FL 17, New York, NY 10004-2783, USA 

  • Zelle - You can send money directly to username “hrichina” on Zelle with no fees. Or, scan the QR code below:

  • PayPal (charges HRIC a small fee for each donation) - @HumanRightsinChina

  • Network for Good (charges HRIC a service fee for each donation)

© 2026 HRIC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture