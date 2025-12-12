Human Rights in China

Human Rights in China

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Toe Knee See's avatar
Toe Knee See
Dec 12, 2025

I hope this gains the attention of the right people. Trump's directive is clear, but America loves stories of bravery and righteous intent. I'll pray for you, Guan.

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Nina Amenta's avatar
Nina Amenta
Dec 14, 2025

People would be happy to donate to a legal defense fund.

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