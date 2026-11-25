Top News 头条

Yin Xu’an, a human rights defender from Daye, Hubei, who disappeared over a year ago, was recently confirmed to be detained at Zixiang Psychiatric Hospital in Huangshi, Hubei Province. He had lost contact when he was detained en route to Fuwai Hospital in Beijing in August 2025 for treatment of extremely high-risk hypertension. New information has emerged in the case, which was originally reported two weeks ago. At the request of Yin Xu’an’s father, human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang went to Zixiang Psychiatric Hospital on November 16, 2026, to request discharge procedures for his client. The hospital initially denied that Yin Xu’an was a patient there, and only acknowledged his presence after Wang’s repeated demands. However, it insisted that Wang first negotiate with the Daye public security authorities before he could visit. Unfortunately, the authorities repeatedly redirected Wang and Yin’s father, and neither have been able to visit Yin thus far.

Human Rights in China calls on the Chinese authorities to immediately disclose Yin Xu’an’s detention conditions, guarantee his lawyer’s and family’s right to visit him, end the unlawful restrictions on his personal freedom and right to medical care, and allow him to go to Fuwai Hospital in Beijing or another medical institution with the appropriate specialist capabilities for treatment. We also call on the international community, UN human rights mechanisms, and human rights organizations in China and abroad to continue following this case, push for an independent investigation, provide legal assistance, and establish effective oversight and remedy mechanisms for involuntary psychiatric commitment.

In other news, Xinjiang’s Family Education Promotion Regulation, which runs contrary to China’s international legal obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child and other binding treaties, will take effect December 1. The law bans organizing or inducing minors to take part in religion and adds atheism and Chinese-language education to family education requirements. Schools, police and courts are built into the enforcement apparatus, and parents can face legal consequences for failure to comply. The extent of the legislation goes beyond China’s existing family education laws, even expressly creating legal liability for parents who “’organize, induce, coerce or force’ minors to believe in religion or participate in religious activities.”

Law & Policy 法律与政策

CPL 2026 Amendment (Draft for Solicitation of Public Comments): The 55-article draft, submitted to the NPC Standing Committee on November 2, writes Party leadership into criminal procedure and offers leniency for voluntary confessions. It adds legal aid for victims and fair-treatment provisions for foreign suspects, while the controversial residential surveillance at a designated location remains a focus of debate.

USALI This Week in Asian Law - November 15 - November 21: At the twenty-third National Court Work Conference, Xi Jinping issued instructions to the courts to “uphold the leadership of the Communist Party and to exercise judicial power independently and impartially in accordance with law.” The conference also instructed the appellate courts to avoid sending cases back for retrial and to reply to petitioners’ letters.

Public consultation planned on stricter SIM card registration to fight scams: The Hong Kong government plans to hold a public consultation on a proposed law which would criminalize registering a SIM card for someone else’s use and trading registered SIMs, as well as cut the number of prepaid SIMs a person may register per operator from ten to three. While “phone scams” are the official motive behind the law, national security reasons are likely relevant, as stricter real-name registration makes it easier to track communications.

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

HRIC Digital Rights Report - October 2026: In October, footballer Kylian Mbappé and Taiwanese host Tsai Kangyong faced account suspensions despite not intentionally criticizing the Chinese government, while two cyber espionage campaigns targeted Tibetans worldwide.

USALI This Week in Asian Law - November 15 - November 21: The China Securities Regulatory Commission released a set of example cases in which internet users were punished for “spreading false stock market news, including AI-generated reports of tax increases.”

Translations: Backlash to Nanjing University’s AI-Powered Classroom Surveillance: A viral screenshot of the university’s reported ¥31 million “smart classroom” system, showing attendance and a “head-up rate,” drew sharp criticism. The university said the image came from online teaching supervision in May, and reports say it dropped the head-up tracking after the backlash.

HRIC on Twitter/X: According to procurement records obtained and published by Teacher Li, 228 of 2,952 Chinese universities bought VPN surveillance systems or renewed related security services in the past year.

Propaganda, There’s an App for That: China News Service, under the United Front Work Department, offers diaspora outlets free app and website-building tools. A review of 180 articles from Greece’s China Greece Times and Portugal’s Jornal Puxin found that 58% came from Chinese state media and only 22% was original reporting. However, the outlets’ apps have fewer than 100 downloads combined.

Translation: “Kindergartens Are Teaching Kids to Make ‘Explosives.’ What’s Going On?”: Blogger Wei Chunliang criticized a Wuhan kindergarten’s Long March-themed sports day that asked parents to craft “explosive packs” for children to wear. He argued that war symbols shouldn’t be gamified for young children, but did not challenge “red education” itself and suggested non-weapon alternatives. The post was still censored.

US signed off on sales of nearly 900,000 AI chips to China in six months: U.S. House Foreign Affairs Chair Brian Mast released license data showing approvals for nearly 900,000 Nvidia and AMD chips, including H200s, for Chinese firms from December 2025 to May 2026. Some went to firms the Pentagon lists as Chinese military companies. It is unclear how many actually shipped.

Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO despite China scandal: Nvidia’s board voted unanimously on November 23 to reinstate Huang as CEO and director, saying US government input left it confident his return poses no national security risk. A committee of independent directors will continue investigating, and Huang is due for a closed-door congressional interview on December 1.

Related: California investigates Nvidia over whether chip exports ended up in China. California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued an investigative subpoena examining whether Nvidia’s advanced chips or confidential information reached China, and whether it misled investors.

Hi-tech Shenzhen takes centre stage as Xi sends ‘Chinamaxxing’ message at Apec summit: Xi used the APEC summit to present China as a confident, high-tech hub central to the global economy, with Shenzhen’s robots, skyline, and light shows part of the message.

China-based AI safety group briefed US AI labs, including OpenAI: Concordia AI, a Beijing-based nonprofit led by Brian Tse, visited OpenAI’s San Francisco headquarters and met with other US labs in October to brief staff on China’s approach to AI safety.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

Taipei Forum Warns Over Beijing’s Transnational Repression and Ethnic Unity Law: At the November 22-23 “Snowland Forum” in Taipei, advocates warned that the law’s Article 63 extends Beijing’s reach abroad to enforce self-censorship. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council chief Chiu Chui-cheng cited attacks in Taiwan on Hong Kong activist Tong Wai-hung, commentator Akio Yaita and comedian Huang Yi-hao.

HRIC on Twitter/X: According to Mirror Media, Taiwan’s New Taipei District Prosecutors Office indicted three private investigators on November 17 for their involvement in tracking and investigating Taiwanese internet personalities “Ba Xiong” Wen Ziyu and “Minnan Wolf” Chen Boyuan, as well as their families, at the behest of the Chinese public security authorities who later offered rewards for their capture.

Alleged UK spy for Hong Kong died by suicide ahead of trial, British jury rules: A Berkshire inquest jury ruled that ex-Royal Marine Matthew Trickett died by suicide on May 19, 2024. His co-defendants, Border Force officer Peter Wai and Hong Kong trade office manager Bill Yuen, were jailed in June over following Hong Kong activists in the UK.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

Translations on Environmental Activist’s Detention: “It’s More Surprising When It Doesn’t Happen.”: Veteran pollution investigator Zhang Wenbin was seized in Xinjiang by Jiangxi police in late October on suspected “extortion,” with two other volunteers detained. Activists say such charges are routinely used against environmental whistleblowers. CDT notes that censors deleted most posts about the case, including a comment from one veteran activist that “it’s more surprising when it doesn’t happen,” referring to detention of environmental activists.

Translation: Women’s Federation Pressures Feminist Blogger Through Father: A feminist WeChat blogger, nicknamed “Elephant’s Foot Vase,” says the All-China Women’s Federation called in her father for a second time after she was designated a “priority control target.” The blogger was told her content might fuel instability and was urged to stop posting or delete the account. She countered that she publishes only reading notes, theory, and reposted news.

Who Belongs to China’s Belt and Road Journalists’ Network?: The network, organized by China’s Party-led journalists’ association, lists 112 members, including 99 national journalism bodies in 82 countries, many of them press-freedom advocates. Twenty-one European members have publicly committed to journalistic independence, and this article asks how membership in the network fits those commitments.

Book launch featuring migrant survivors of deadly Tai Po fire abruptly called off ahead of anniversary: Microlab Collective, a platform bringing together foreign domestic workers, academics and artists, announced on Facebook on Saturday that it would “not be able to proceed” with the event scheduled for the next day due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

ICT Warns China Is Tightening Control Over Tibetan Buddhism Ahead of Dalai Lama Succession: ICT’s report “From Spiritual Lineage to Party Guidelines” says Beijing is placing monasteries, teachers, and reincarnation under direct Party control ahead of the Dalai Lama’s succession. It cites 2025 rules requiring state approval and political certification, the 2026 TAR religious regulations, and a September 2026 Chinese study anticipating a prolonged contest after his death.

No Gifts From China: Poland’s early hopes for Chinese investment and media cooperation a decade ago have gone unmet as its trade deficit grew and security concerns rose, particularly after Huawei’s 2019 espionage case. In this interview on how China’s media strategy has evolved in Poland, policy expert Alicja Bachulska says most media deals now exist only on paper, while Beijing has pivoted to fringe outlets and influencers.

International Responses 国际反应

Russia, China should ‘lead’ push to multipolar world, Xi tells APEC summit: After meeting Putin in Shenzhen, Xi said Beijing and Moscow should “lead and advance” a multipolar world and “democratisation of international relations.”

Related: Xi-Trump-Putin summit: What did it achieve? The 81-minute meeting produced a four-point “Declaration toward Peace” on UN reform, refined-fuel supply, a nuclear-risk dialogue and state-official immunity, with no explicit mention of Ukraine, Iran or Taiwan. No binding commitments or Chinese pressure on Moscow emerged, and analysts see the summit mainly as symbolic.

Related: Taiwan says China’s improper treatment at APEC will not set precedent. Taipei protested that Beijing emailed an informal invitation instead of sending an envoy, and says such “differential treatment” must not become a precedent for Taiwan’s APEC participation. China insists the one-China principle governs Taiwan’s participation.

Related: APEC opens with Xi Jinping meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Carney; Trump first visits the Philippines to meet with leaders of Japan, India, and Australia.

Xi Jinping says a ‘full turnaround’ has been achieved in Australia-China relations, praising Anthony Albanese: Xi told Prime Minister Albanese a “full turnaround” had been achieved, as Albanese reportedly planned to visit Beijing after APEC. However, the Darwin Port issue and Russia policy remain sensitive issues between the two nations.

Lucy Powell to visit China to promote UK education weeks after MI5 warning: The UK education secretary will lead about 50 sector leaders, including 18 university chiefs, to the first UK-China education summit in nine years on November 24-25, only weeks after MI5 warned that over 100 UK academics unknowingly contributed to a Chinese-intelligence-linked institute’s projects.

The Guimet Museum in Paris, still embroiled in a labeling controversy over its collection, will transport over 100 artifacts to Hong Kong for an exhibition: Since 2024, the Paris museum has been under fire for renaming its “Tibet” collections as “Himalayan World,” which Tibetan activists described as erasing Tibet in order to curry favor with Chinese funders. Now, Guimet plans to transport over 100 artifacts to Hong Kong for an exhibition.

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