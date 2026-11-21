Welcome to the HRIC Digital Rights Report, our monthly roundup of developments in China’s digital rights landscape, including cybersecurity, AI, digital transnational repression, censorship, the Great Firewall, and internet freedom.

This Month: Digital Censorship Reaches Beyond China’s Borders

In October, French football star Kylian Mbappé faced significant backlash in China after a video resurfaced in which he was asked about his favorite internet meme. Mbappé referred to an image of his face superimposed onto that of a “Chinese dictator,” an apparent reference to Mao Zedong, although he did not mention Mao by name. Mao, who founded the People’s Republic of China in 1949 and ruled until his death in 1976, remains a politically sensitive figure in China, with his legacy of political repression and policies that resulted in millions of deaths. Following Mbappé’s brief remarks, at least three Chinese brands terminated their commercial relationships with him and the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV suspended broadcasts of Spain’s La Liga football matches. The Chinese Football Association also demanded formal apologies from Mbappé and Real Madrid. On October 27, Mbappé publicly apologized, describing his comment as “ill-judged,” while Real Madrid and La Liga also issued apologies the following day.

On October 4, well-known Taiwanese host Tsai Kangyong (Kevin Tsai) attended the launch event for the campaign headquarters of Shen Boyang, Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate for Taipei mayor, in preparation for potential interviews with the candidate. After Tsai attended Shen Po-yang’s campaign-headquarters launch, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported that his Weibo account with 36 million followers had all its content wiped clean and all followers reset to zero.

These incidents serve as a troubling reminder of how far China’s influence can reach beyond its borders, affecting not only Chinese nationals abroad who face transnational repression, but also foreign nationals who are not directly criticizing the Chinese government. Mbappé’s comment was neither a political statement nor a rebuttal of China’s government, but rather a passing reference to an internet meme. Nevertheless, in a short amount of time, it quickly resulted in commercial repercussions and broadcasting restrictions. This will likely create a broader chilling effect, encouraging international celebrities and organizations to avoid even minor remarks about politically sensitive subjects for fear of losing access to the Chinese market.

Alongside these measures, Chinese authorities have continued to actively shape international perceptions through social media and partnerships with foreign influencers in the past month. On October 18, China Digital Times published a translation of a Chinese-language commentary examining government-funded influencer campaigns and questioning why favorable foreign portrayals of China receive relatively little scrutiny. The article reported that Hainan provincial authorities allocated up to 894,000 yuan (approximately $133,000) for a project involving international influencers to promote tourism in the region, including expenses related to travel, accommodation, content production, and publicity. A March 2026 report by the European Council on Foreign Relations also identified a strategy known as “borrowing mouths,” through which Chinese state-affiliated actors use foreign influencers and local intermediaries to promote narratives favorable to Beijing while hiding the government’s involvement. Similarly, a May 2026 investigation by Le Monde highlighted how China-related travel content is increasingly shaping Gen Z’s perceptions of the country, particularly as younger audiences rely on TikTok and Instagram rather than traditional media for information. This is particularly interesting because, while the Great Firewall blocks access to major international social media platforms within China, Chinese government-affiliated organizations actively use these same platforms to manipulate international perceptions of China and promote a favorable image of the country abroad.

(Notably, last month Harbin Engineering University gave 20 students disciplinary warnings for using VPNs to access “overseas websites” and conduct research. The warnings were allegedly given after another student informed on them, sparking commentary on a resurgence of “informer culture” as well as the necessity of using circumvention methods to carry out daily work.)

China-linked digital operations are not limited to shaping international perceptions. They also target diaspora communities living abroad, although these activities often receive less public attention. On October 15, Phayul reported on findings by the Tibetan Computer Emergency Readiness Team (TibCERT), which documented two cyber espionage campaigns targeting Tibetans around the Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday. In one campaign, attackers linked to the China-associated hacking group Mustang Panda sent deceptive emails using politically sensitive Tibetan events to trick recipients into downloading malware that could give attackers access to their computers. In another, attackers compromised a Tibetan community website to collect information about visitors and spread malicious software. TibCERT recorded 49 reported security incidents during the quarter and warned that the actual number was likely higher.

In Case You Missed It: Other Digital Rights and Cybersecurity News

Great Firewall, Censorship, and Information Control

AI Propaganda and Social Media Manipulation

Cybersecurity & Data Privacy

USALI This Week in Asian Law: September 27 – October 03: Beginning October 1, 2026, the Ministry of Public Security has expanded powers to inspect companies’ handling of data and personal information. The new Measures for Public Security Organs’ Supervision and Inspection of Cyberspace Security update 2018 rules to reflect the 2021 Data Security Law and Personal Information Protection Law.

China moves to curb tech exports, including AI, citing national security risks: China’s commerce ministry proposed restricting or banning exports of 40 technologies spanning AI, chips and solar, citing national security. Exports of AI models trained on sensitive national data and defense-focused AI agents would be banned, and models with 2 trillion or more parameters could be restricted.

DeepSeek barred from government agency IT systems: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security ordered civilian federal agencies to strip DeepSeek products from their IT systems and stop buying them, including third-party tools built on its models. The order went out quietly in July and was published October 19 under the 2018 Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act, apparently its first use against an AI company. DHS cited risks including collection of personal data, user fingerprinting, possible malware, and “transfer of sensitive data to the PRC.”

Digital Transnational Repression

How Generative AI is Scaling Transnational Repression: Citizen Lab researchers say Anthropic’s September threat report is concrete evidence that AI is being built into cross-border repression, citing a China-aligned operator who used Claude to track Uyghurs in Syria and recruit informants. They urge AI companies to publish dedicated reports, improve detection and refusals, notify affected communities and preserve evidence.

Technological Competition & State Power

Twitter

Website

Email

Support our work—donate!