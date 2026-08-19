Top News 头条

This week, financial firm Wise reactivated three bank accounts of UK-based Hong Kong activist Finn Lau—including one for diaspora outlet Points Media—after they were suddenly closed citing “internal policies,” following intervention from Reporters Without Borders and Hong Kong Watch. Lau, whose passport was cancelled by Hong Kong in 2024 and is part of a group of activists with HK$1 million bounties on their heads, called the closures an act of transnational repression.

Relatedly, the Human Rights Foundation has released a practical toolkit offering guidance on digital security, physical safety, and long-term resilience for Uyghur, Hong Konger, Tibetan, Southern Mongolian, and Chinese diaspora members facing Beijing’s transnational repression tactics, including AI-enabled surveillance and deepfakes.

In case you missed it: HRIC has published a profile of human rights defender Zhang Yi, who was recently arrested for showing a Dalai Lama photo in Lhasa, through his son Zhang Hongyuan’s eyes—recounting a childhood shaped by Zhang Yi’s 1989 Tiananmen imprisonment, decades of surveillance, and forced “vacations” with state security minders. Now in the Netherlands, Zhang Hongyuan has spent three years preparing to advocate publicly for his father, explaining that speaking out is his family’s only real defense.

Law & Policy 法律与政策

HRIC on Twitter/X: The Ministry of Public Security’s new network regulations will expand digital surveillance powers. The “Measures for the Supervision and Inspection of Cybersecurity in Cyberspace by Public Security Organs,” which will take effect on October 1, 2026, will form a more comprehensive network control system through methods such as online inspections.

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

Taiwan says it was hit by ‘abnormal’ AI-assisted cyber-attack: Taiwan detected a first-of-its-kind cyberattack on government agencies last month, in which hackers used open-source AI agents like OpenClaw to build an autonomous hacking tool that operated like a coordinated cyber team. Taiwan didn’t name a culprit, but has long accused China of “hybrid warfare” including near-daily cyberattacks.

HRIC on Twitter/X: The Wall Street Journal reported that multiple new studies have found U.S. artificial intelligence models unconsciously exhibit similarities to China’s censored chatbots when answering certain sensitive questions, while AI companies have made limited efforts to address this issue.

Translation: The Deluge of Blocked Words Online – Why We Feel We “Cannot Speak Openly”: A translated WeChat essay argues that China’s keyword-based online censorship is blunt and counterproductive, unnecessarily blocking harmless speech while failing to target genuine harms, forcing users to communicate in riddles. The author calls for human review, an appeals process, and greater transparency to reduce “senseless collateral damage” to free expression.

The Problem with Peach: Chinese AI-generated influencer “Peach Fang,” star of a viral AI drama with 200 million views, sparked controversy after promoting contact lenses she cannot physically wear or test, raising questions about AI personas making false claims to bodily experience. State media and lawyers noted AI “endorsers” lack legal personhood, exposing regulatory blind spots around synthetic marketing.

The rise of AI weather forecasting as China emerges as a leader in race to improve predictions: As Typhoon Dolphin approached, Chinese AI weather models like Shanghai AI Lab’s Fengwu, Huawei’s Pangu, and Fudan’s Fuxi worked alongside traditional forecasting, with Fengwu predicting the typhoon’s landfall time and location within 30 minutes and 30km five days out. China is emerging as a leader in AI weather prediction, though such models still lag traditional systems in forecasting storm intensity.

Hong Kong police arrest 10 for dangerous driving in first drone-assisted traffic crackdown: Hong Kong police arrested 10 drivers for dangerous driving on the Kwun Tong Bypass in their first drone-assisted traffic operation, using aerial surveillance alongside unmarked “stealth cars” to gather evidence.

A fake website and a deluge of CVs: the Australian firm embroiled in an FBI probe into alleged Chinese espionage: A small Brisbane consultancy, Horizzen, discovered a fake AI-generated website impersonating its identity had been used as part of a broader Chinese intelligence recruitment network targeting Western defense and security experts.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

HRIC on Twitter/X: According to Voice of America, the U.S. Select Committee on China and the Committee on Education and the Workforce recently jointly released a 53-page report accusing Harvard of failing to adequately protect U.S. scientific research outcomes and national security from CCP infiltration. Harvard denied the report’s characterization of the university’s conduct but expressed agreement with the two committees’ concerns about geopolitical threats, including those from the CCP.

UK confirms ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Wu Chi-wai will not face deportation after immigration hiccups: The UK Home Office confirmed former Hong Kong Democratic Party leader Wu Chi-wai will not face deportation, with the migration minister stating overseas convictions shouldn’t automatically bar BNO settlement applications, following advocacy from ex-governor Chris Patten after Wu’s rocky Heathrow entry.

A World out of Words: This profile traces the history of Shanghai’s legendary Jifeng bookstore, which was closed by Chinese authorities in 2018 after two decades as a hub for liberal intellectual life, and its 2024 rebirth as JF Books in Washington, D.C., exploring themes of exile, censorship, and diaspora identity. The piece questions whether a bookstore built on Chinese repression can sustain itself financially and politically in an increasingly hostile American landscape.

Taiwan court sentences a woman to 7 years in prison for conspiring with Chinese officials: Hsu Chun-ying, a “mainland spouse” advocate born in China, was sentenced to seven years for violating Taiwan’s Anti-Infiltration Act by coordinating with Chinese officials on political strategy and illegally transferring $760,000 from China, in a case that intensified scrutiny of the mainland-spouse community.

Related: In Taiwan, Chinese-born spouses face questions of loyalty and, some say, discrimination. Around 369,000 “mainland spouses” in Taiwan face unequal citizenship rules and suspicion of CCP loyalty amid rising cross-strait tensions. Legal distinctions treat China-born spouses differently from other foreign spouses, requiring longer waits for citizenship and government jobs.

German journalist was followed by Chinese woman in Taiwan: Bureau: Taiwan’s Investigation Bureau confirmed German scholar Jürgen Kremb, who researches Chinese intelligence, was tailed by a Chinese woman with a northern Chinese accent while vacationing in Alishan in 2025.

Uyghurs residing in Australia have been repeatedly questioned when returning to their hometowns to visit relatives. Chinese officials have demanded that they secretly film Uyghur activities in Australia, saying, “You have to give us an explanation.”: Human Rights Watch reports that the Chinese authorities interrogate Uyghur Australians visiting family in Xinjiang, pressuring them to surveil and report on Uyghur activists, language schools, and community organizations back in Australia, using family separation as leverage.

China slams ‘groundless’ espionage claims by New Zealand spy agency: China’s embassy in Wellington called “groundless” and “fabricated” a New Zealand intelligence report alleging Beijing conducts espionage “at scale,” including an attempt to covertly install space-tracking infrastructure via the military-linked Purple Mountain Observatory.

Amnesty International UK Chapter Launches “Uyghur Solidarity Month” Campaign: Amnesty International UK kicked off a month-long, volunteer-led August campaign featuring daily creative content from 30 Uyghur diaspora artists to build grassroots UK solidarity with Uyghur rights, timed near the fourth anniversary of the UN’s 2022 Xinjiang report.

Mass Protest in Chandigarh: Over 500 Tibetans Rally Against Chinese Genocide Law: Over 500 Tibetans from across North India rallied in Chandigarh, holding a candlelight vigil to denounce China’s “Ethnic Unity Law” as genocide and honoring 171 Tibetan martyrs including self-immolated activist Lobga Rangzen.

Tibetan delegation meets UNHRC special representative, presents six demands: A Tibetan delegation, accompanied by family members of Lobga Rangzen, met UN Human Rights Council Special Representative Anne Siyota to advocate for their six demands, including implementing past UN Tibet resolutions, dismantling China’s residential boarding-school system, and formally opposing Beijing’s new Ethnic Unity Law.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

HRIC on Twitter/X: According to RFA reports, 73-year-old Pastor Wang Sanyuan of Changchunli Church in Jinan has been deprived of his freedom for nearly five months since being taken away by police on March 17 this year. He suffers from cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases and has been hospitalized multiple times, raising serious concerns about his health.

HRIC on Twitter/X: The court statement by Li Yuanfeng (original name Li Weizhong), an independent journalist and human rights defender charged with “subversion of state power.” As Li explains, the evidence for this charge was drawn from his work defending the rights of migrant workers and promoting migrant worker literature.

HRIC on Twitter/X: Pastor Cao Sanqiang (John Cao), a U.S. permanent resident dedicated to Christian humanitarian relief, education, and charitable work in impoverished areas of China and along the China-Myanmar border, was arrested by Chinese authorities in March 5, 2017, for his humanitarian and missionary work and was subsequently sentenced to seven years in prison. HRIC has shared a petition calling for his release.

Translation: Migrant Worker Jing Shuren On Trial After Two-Year Detention for Reposting Unpaid Wage Complaints: Lanzhou migrant worker Jing Shuren, detained for two years, is now on trial for reposting online content about unpaid wages. A former journalist’s plea for his release was censored, and his lawyer reports being obstructed by security personnel outside court.

Teen gets 18-month probation for ‘seditious’ toilet graffiti, marking rare non-custodial sentence for nat. sec offence: 19-year-old Lung Kai-lok received an 18-month probation order—the first non-custodial sentence for a national security offense in Hong Kong—after pleading guilty to sedition for scrawling anti-government graffiti, including “Bomb Lee Ka-chiu to death,” in a Tsim Sha Tsui bathroom.

2019 protests: 6 seek appeals for obstructing justice over PolyU campus bridge escape: Six people convicted of perverting the course of justice for fleeing Hong Kong Polytechnic University via a bridge rope escape during the 2019 siege are appealing, arguing that merely accepting a getaway ride should not constitute an independent offense.

Hong Kong court acquits woman over possessing laser pointers in 2019: Ami Chan, arrested at 15 and charged years later after returning from Australia, was acquitted of possessing laser pointers and spray paint during the 2019 protests after a magistrate ruled she wasn’t near any demonstration when she was intercepted.

How an escalating crackdown on Hong Kong’s independent bookstores put Taiwan publishers in the spotlight: Hong Kong’s raids on independent bookstores, triggered partly by Customs intercepting “seditious” books shipped from Taiwan (including one featuring Uyghur and exiled Hong Konger interviews), have exposed the deep reliance of the city’s bookshops on Taiwanese publishers and sparked concerns Taiwanese publishers might now self-censor shipments to avoid implicating local sellers.

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

New visuals show intensified demolition at Larung Gar, monk detained after protest: New photos and videos show ongoing demolition at Larung Gar Buddhist Institute, part of a campaign begun July 13 targeting over 1,000 monastic residences, and a monk was detained on August 9 after displaying a portrait of the 10th Panchen Lama in protest from a residence marked for destruction.

HRIC on Twitter/X: According to Xinhua, former Premier Zhu Rongji passed away in Beijing on August 12, at the age of 97. Zhu, the CCP’s “iron-fisted reformer,” was also a ruthless tyrant.

Related: Late former premier Zhu Rongji used economics to tighten China’s grip on Tibet. Following the death of former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji at 98, Tibet experts noted his “Western Development Strategy” deepened Beijing’s political control over Tibet and accelerated migration into the region, seen by critics as blueprint for the Belt and Road Initiative.

China Pushes New Narrative Claiming Zhang Zhung Civilisation as the Origin of Tibetan Buddhism: UC Merced archaeology professor Mark Aldenderfer warned that the Chinese authorities force Tibetan historical and archaeological research to produce findings in alignment with state narratives, including the “Ethnic Unity and Progress Law” and Belt and Road propaganda. Thus, research must promote the narrative that the ancient Zhangzhung kingdom, not independent Tibetan tradition, is the true origin of Tibetan civilization and buddhism.

The Shoton Festival in Lhasa, Tibet, has been met with strict control over the unveiling of the Buddha statue, as the Chinese Communist Party intensifies restrictions on Tibetan religious activities: Lhasa’s Shoton Festival took place under heightened security and restrictions as Chinese authorities intensify control over Tibetan religious activities, continuing a pattern of heavy policing during major Buddhist observances.

Xi Jinping will skip UN ahead of Trump summit: Xi Jinping will skip the UN General Assembly during his planned September US trip, instead meeting Trump at the White House on September 24 for a tightly scoped bilateral summit. This will be his second in-person meeting with Trump this year.

International Responses 国际反应

Indian parliamentarians have called on New Delhi authorities to guarantee the safety of Tibetans in India and to take a firm stance in supporting Tibet: Indian parliamentarians called on New Delhi to guarantee the safety of Tibetans in India and take a firmer stance supporting Tibet, following a Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile advocacy campaign warning that China’s new Ethnic Unity Law extends Beijing’s capacity for transnational repression into India.

How China-India border tensions are rising again over encroachment claims: A fact-finding team from a BJP-allied Arunachal Pradesh party alleged that China has denied Indian army patrol access and encroached on land in the remote Upper Subansiri district, sparking political controversy in New Delhi just weeks before Xi Jinping’s expected BRICS visit to India.

‘TikTok wouldn’t open at all’: Taiwan simulates an internet blackout, with an eye on China threat: As part of annual Han Kuang military drills, Taiwan deliberately throttled mobile internet speeds across 14 cities for the first time, simulating a Chinese attack on communications infrastructure; TikTok and streaming became unusable while officials urged residents to prepare backup communication methods.

Merkley, Risch Lead Bipartisan Push to Strengthen the United States’ Commitment to Tibet: U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Jim Risch recently introduced the bipartisan Assuring the Future of Tibet Act, which would recognize the Central Tibetan Administration as Tibet’s legitimate representative, push for its UN observer status, and designate the Gaden Phodrang Trust as sole authority over future Dalai Lama recognition, thus ensuring U.S. support continues beyond the 14th Dalai Lama’s lifetime.

The Nepalese Prime Minister met separately with the Chinese and Indian ambassadors for the first time, drawing attention after the cancellation of the International Tibetology Conference: Nepal’s PM Balendra Shah broke from his practice of only meeting foreign ambassadors in groups, holding his first one-on-one meetings with India’s and China’s envoys on the same day. The shift drew attention, as it came right after Nepal’s cancellation of the International Tibetology Conference under reported Chinese pressure.

The west turns a blind eye to Xi Jinping’s repressive regime in China: Columnist Simon Tisdall argues that Western governments, particularly Britain, have grown fatalistic about confronting Xi Jinping’s human rights record, prioritizing short-term economic ties over consistent criticism.

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