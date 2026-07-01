Top News 头条

Chinese dissident Dong Guangping has reached Canada after an eleven-year saga of failed escapes and forced returns to China. A Tiananmen memory activist, he was imprisoned repeatedly in China, deported back from both Thailand and Vietnam after seeking asylum, and failed to swim to Taiwan’s Kinmen islands. His final escape involved a roughly 40-hour, 190-mile sea crossing in a small dinghy before he was rescued by a fishing boat and detained by South Korea’s coast guard. Following international advocacy around his case, Dong landed in Toronto on June 26, greeted by activist friend Sheng Xue, and will reunite with his wife and daughter who are already resettled in Canada.

In other news, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on June 23 to dismiss a long-running lawsuit accusing Cisco Systems of helping China persecute Falun Gong practitioners, sharply limiting corporate liability under the centuries-old Alien Tort Statute. The plaintiffs alleged Cisco knowingly helped Chinese authorities build the “Golden Shield” surveillance system used to identify, monitor, detain, and torture members of the spiritual movement, a case originally filed in 2011 and revived by the Ninth Circuit in 2023. Writing for the majority, Justice Amy Coney Barrett held that federal courts cannot create new rights of action for aiding-and-abetting violations of international law, meaning “there is necessarily no liability” for such claims under the statute. The Court separately issued an 8-1 ruling rejecting a related claim against two Cisco executives under the Torture Victim Protection Act, while the plaintiffs’ attorney called for Congress to create a new legal pathway for victims of corporate-enabled human rights abuses.

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Law & Policy 法律与政策

Documenting Chinese Lawyers’ Rights and Interests: January-April 2026: A new report published by HRIC documents widespread suppression of Chinese lawyers’ practice rights, including defense lawyers in the Zion Church case having their licenses revoked and practices suspended, courts unlawfully restricting public attendance at politically sensitive trials, and a bar association presidency allegedly sold for 600,000 yuan in a bribery scandal.

Chinese Legislature Seeks Public Comment on 8 Bills: Financial Regulation, Procuratorate-Initiated Public Interest Litigation, Procurement Reform & More: The NPCSC opened public comment through July 25 on eight bills including the draft Procuratorial Public Interest Litigation Law, the Government Procurement Law revision, and the Bid Invitation and Bidding Law revision, while separately passing the revised Trademarks Law and amended Certified Public Accountants Law, and approving a decision extending Hong Kong’s jurisdiction over its side of the Huanggang Port.

China says it has ‘legitimate’ right to apply new ethnic unity law against people beyond its own borders: Vice Justice Minister Hu Weilie defended the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law’s extraterritorial clause—which holds overseas individuals and organizations liable for violating the law—as a measure that “aligns with legal principles,” after rights advocates warned it could be used to further marginalize Uyghur, Tibetan, and other minority diaspora groups ahead of the law’s July 1 effective date.

Related: China: New “Ethnic Unity” Law Legalizes Discrimination, Repression. CHRD condemned the new law’s Article 63 as codifying transnational repression by holding overseas individuals and groups liable for “undermining ethnic unity and progress or creating ethnic division,” warning that the legislation criminalizes core aspects of minority identity while China remains over three years delinquent in its CERD reporting obligations.

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

HRIC on Twitter/X: On June 26, a small aircraft crashed into Beijing’s tallest building. CNN journalists discovered that searching “Beijing plane crash” on Weibo yielded no related results, and the Associated Press and Financial Times reported that on-site footage was swiftly scrubbed from the entire internet, police on the scene ordered people taking photos to delete them, and Chinese state media made no mention whatsoever of the building strike that evening.

Translation: “The School Where I Work Requires Us to Report Our Social Media Accounts. Should I Keep Publishing on My WeChat Public Account?”: A Chinese teacher’s essay describes being required to carry out informal “troll army” duties requiring them to share and promote pro-government content online, illustrating how schools deputize already-overworked staff as unpaid propaganda labor while also surveilling their personal social media activity.

Translation: Religion and Red Lines in Chinese Online Literature: The piece examines how Chinese online novelists writing in genres like xianxia (immortal fantasy) and wuxia must carefully navigate state censorship of religious content, including restrictions on depicting Buddhist and Taoist themes in ways deemed superstitious or politically sensitive, illustrating how China’s red lines on religion now extend deep into popular web fiction.

Anthropic says Alibaba illicitly extracted Claude AI model capabilities: Anthropic accused Alibaba and its Qwen AI lab of running the largest known “distillation” attack against Claude to date, generating over 28.8 million exchanges through nearly 25,000 fraudulent accounts between April 22 and June 5, 2026, in an effort Anthropic said was designed to accelerate China’s progress toward its own most advanced AI capabilities.

Translation: How Tolerant is China’s Internet?: Responding to former Global Times editor Hu Xijin’s claim that Chinese society has grown “less tolerant,” blogger Wang Wusi sarcastically argued the opposite, citing Xiaomi’s fatal electric car fires and mass recalls as evidence that Chinese society in fact displays world-leading “tolerance” for corporate negligence and public safety hazards that would provoke outrage elsewhere.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

New San Francisco museum explores Chinese LGBTQ+ art and history: America’s oldest Chinatown is now home to a first-of-its-kind museum focused on LGBTQ+ people of Chinese descent. The OUT Museum in San Francisco aspires to be a haven for artists born in China, where the LGBTQ+ community has fewer protections.

Thirty-Seven Years On, a Wound That Never Closed: Exiled Chinese journalist Chai Jing released a YouTube interview with Taiwanese journalist Hsu Tsung-mao, who was wounded near Tiananmen Square during the 1989 crackdown, offering a rare in-depth eyewitness account of June 4th outside China’s censorship reach.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

HRIC on Twitter/X: June 27 marked the 24th anniversary of the abduction and detention of Wang Bingzhang, leader of the overseas Chinese democracy movement since the 1980s, who was kidnapped back to China from Vietnam in 2002 and now serves a life sentence in prison on political charges.

HRIC on Twitter/X: You Weijie, spokesperson for the Tiananmen Mothers, stated that the authorities warned the victims’ families that no memorial activities would be allowed at Wanan Cemetery on June Fourth. On June 1, she was forced to leave Beijing and only returned on June 5. Other victims’ families in Beijing have been placed under surveillance, and if they wish to visit the cemetery to mourn their loved ones, they must submit an application for approval and go as a family unit. You Weijie submitted an application in order to visit the cemetery and make a payment, but she was only permitted to go on June 8. The families of other June Fourth victims buried at Wanan Cemetery rejected the government’s unreasonable demands and refused to go.

A Corruption Story Goes Silent: A lengthy exposé on the corruption behind a young Hunan township official’s drowning, drawing on family interviews and his phone records to reveal illegal banqueting, gambling, and pressure to falsify expenses among local officials, was deleted within hours of publication, underscoring how tightly accountability journalism is constrained under Xi Jinping despite his anti-corruption campaign.

China’s Vanishing Space for Rainbow Journalism: Marking 15 years of China’s longest-running LGBT+ media monitoring report, the piece traces how the China Rainbow Media Awards once built bridges between journalists and queer communities through training workshops and advocacy. Original queer-related reporting has collapsed from 762 pieces in 2018 to just 163 in 2025, as activism bans, social media shifts, and tightening censorship squeeze the space for coverage.

一个比监狱还黑暗的地方：龚圣亮牧师刑满仍遭看管的情况通报 [A place darker than prison: A report on Pastor Gong Shenliang’s continued surveillance after serving his sentence]: Pastor Gong Shengliang reportedly remains under intensive surveillance and restriction even after fully serving his prison sentence.

遭抓捕的北京媒体人、自由作家、独立纪录片制作人杜斌案于6月24日在北京顺义区法院开庭 [The trial of Du Bin, a Beijing media professional, freelance writer, and independent documentary filmmaker who was arrested, opened on June 24 at the Shunyi District Court in Beijing]: The trial of Du Bin, a Beijing-based media professional, freelance writer, and independent documentary filmmaker, began on June 24. This case adds to a string of prosecutions targeting independent Chinese journalists and documentarians.

Hong Kong police arrest booksellers on suspicion of selling seditious publications: Hong Kong police arrested several booksellers on suspicion of selling publications considered seditious under the city’s national security laws. The arrests reflect the expanding scope of security enforcement into the book-publishing and retail sector.

Former press union chief Ronson Chan takes appeal over conviction for obstructing police to top court: Ronson Chan, former chair of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, is seeking leave to bring his obstruction-of-police conviction before the Court of Final Appeal, Hong Kong’s highest court. Chan already lost his earlier appeal and began to serve his five-day jail sentence.

University of Hong Kong student publication Undergrad shuts down after 74 years: The University of Hong Kong’s student publication Undergrad has ceased operations after 74 years of continuous publication. Its closure adds to a broader pattern of student and independent media shutting down amid Hong Kong’s tightening political climate.

Jimmy Lai’s daughter: ‘All my father did was journalism’: In a video interview, Jimmy Lai’s daughter defends her jailed father, arguing that journalism was the entirety of his alleged offense. Her remarks come as Lai serves a lengthy sentence following his conviction under Hong Kong’s national security law.

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

Taiwan dispatch: Ministry condemns China after Kenya blocks delegates from Ocean Conference: Taiwan withdrew from the 2026 Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa after two Taiwanese delegates were denied entry and then detained for over 20 hours, prompting Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry to condemn Kenya for bowing to Beijing’s pressure. The incident has been framed as part of a broader pattern of China leveraging African partnerships to squeeze Taiwan’s international space, alongside earlier overflight-permit disruptions to President Lai’s Eswatini trip.

China issues warning after Australia, Vanuatu sign deal barring foreign military base on Pacific island: Australia and Vanuatu signed the “Nakamal Agreement,” a sweeping economic and security pact barring any foreign military base on Vanuatu and naming Australia as Vanuatu’s primary policing partner. Beijing warned Australia against playing “geopolitical games,” in a region where China has cultivated infrastructure and policing ties with Vanuatu since 2023.

International Responses 国际反应

UK, Germany and France express concern over Chinese actions east of Taiwan: Britain, France, and Germany issued a rare joint statement warning that “novel” Chinese coast guard activity east of Taiwan threatens regional stability and freedom of navigation. The statement came as China sailed its newest aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait just as Taiwan launched a five-day military exercise simulating a response to potential Chinese attack.

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