Top News 头条

Nine members of Beijing’s Zion Church, half of those arrested in a crackdown on October 9, 2025, have been released on bail after the maximum detention period expired. However, the nine remaining in detention, including founding pastor Ezra Jin Mingri, will now reportedly face escalated charges of “illegal business operations” and “fraud.” These charges are a concerning development, the latest in a series of escalations against China’s house churches.

In London, former UK Border Force officer Peter Wai has been sentenced to 10 years and retired Hong Kong policeman Bill Yuen to 8 years for conducting “shadow policing” on British soil, including surveilling pro-democracy activists including Nathan Law, accessing UK immigration databases to track dissidents, and operating in coordination with Hong Kong’s bounty program targeting overseas activists. The sentencing is a welcome surprise for many UK-based dissidents: a Guardian investigation published this week on transnational repression against dissidents in the UK found that interviewees “described sparse, incoherent and inadequate responses from UK authorities, and spoke of the detrimental impact on their health and safety living in the UK.”

Meanwhile, French counterintelligence services dismantled nine clandestine Chinese “police stations” disguised as cultural, community, and business associations, primarily in and around Paris, following a year-long investigation triggered by a 2024 attempt by Chinese intelligence operatives to forcibly return dissident Ling Huazhan to China. Two of the three suspected coordinators have already been expelled from France and the third is subject to ongoing judicial proceedings.

Law & Policy 法律与政策

NPCSC Session Watch: Finance Law, Central Bank Reform, Procurement & Trademarks: The NPCSC’s 23rd session, scheduled for June 23–26, will consider ten legislative bills, including second reviews of the Trademarks Law, the Certified Public Accountants Law, the Procuratorial Public Interest Litigation Law, and the Antarctic Activities Law, alongside a first review of the long-awaited Finance Law revision and the Government Procurement Law overhaul.

冯正虎：法律“鲶鱼”来了： 民间AI审案力量对律师体制的重塑与激荡 [Feng Zhenghu: The Legal “Catfish” Has Arrived: The Reshaping and Impact of Private AI Adjudication on the Legal System]: Veteran legal activist Feng Zhenghu argues that the emergence of AI-powered private case analysis tools, which can now parse court decisions faster and more accurately than most lawyers, is acting as a disruptive “catfish” that forces the legal profession to reckon with its own opacity, high costs, and selective accountability, potentially opening new pathways for ordinary citizens to challenge official misconduct.

This Week in Asian Law: June 14- June 20: The week’s developments include a white paper on Xi Jinping’s vision of global governance around the UN, a South Korean opposition proposal to require online commenters to disclose nationality after 65,000 alleged China-origin posts targeted a political party, and China’s Ministry of State Security warning against foreign entities conducting covert geographic mapping operations.

Top court upholds law criminalising calls to boycott Hong Kong elections: Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal unanimously upheld a law criminalizing public calls to boycott elections or cast blank votes, dismissing a challenge by former CUHK student union president Jacky So, who had reposted a social media message urging blank ballots in 2021. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung ruled the restriction was “modest in scope” and justified to protect the legitimacy of elections from mass-scale incitement.

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

HRIC on Twitter/X: Former CCTV journalist Chai Jing’s June 4th program has drawn nearly 500,000 views in three days and sparked rare discussion among young Chinese. Many viewers say they only now realize that 1989 was not just a student movement, but a nationwide democratic uprising in which citizens, workers, nurses, journalists, soldiers, and students stood together for a freer China. The program has revived memories of a lost sense of Chinese civic community and a shared aspiration for freedom and dignity, which repression and censorship have gradually eroded, fragmenting society and weakening bonds of mutual responsibility.

HRIC Digital Rights Report: May 2026: Last month’s top digital news includes chatbots blocking Tiananmen-related queries, AI-powered harassment of female activists, and a major new investigation revealing Beijing is deploying predictive AI tools to flag potential political dissenters before they take any public action.

HRIC on Twitter/X: A document titled “VPN Cross-Border Identification System Product White Paper” has recently been circulating online, describing a surveillance system designed by Guoji Beisheng (Nanjing) Technology Development Co. and deployed in colleges and universities to identify and monitor teachers’ and students’ “wall-climbing” behaviors in real time, flagging any access to overseas websites.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

Taiwan steps up as Chinese repression rises: A Taiwanese official described China’s cross-strait strategy as a comprehensive, non-military campaign of diplomatic suppression, including blocking Taiwan’s WTO attendance, obstructing President Lai’s Eswatini trip, claiming new maritime jurisdictions off eastern Taiwan, and sending coast guard vessels into Taiwan’s EEZ. In response, Taiwan is building a legal and intelligence cooperation framework with democratic partners and warning that anyone assisting China in cross-border repression will face strict legal consequences.

Teacher Li on X: On the evening of June 20, in front of the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland, New Zealand, more than a dozen activists conducted a projection protest. Chinese consulate staff tried to appeal to police to stop the projection, to no avail.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

中国大陆年龄最小异议人士、河北15岁少年张琪沅发求救视频，自述曾被中共关精神病院 [Zhang Qiyuan, the youngest dissident in mainland China, a 15-year-old boy from Hebei, released a video appealing for help, recounting his experience of being detained in a mental hospital by the Chinese Communist Party]: Zhang Qiyuan, a 15-year-old from Hebei described as mainland China’s youngest known political dissident, released a video stating he had been forcibly committed to a psychiatric facility by the Chinese authorities in retaliation for his online activism, prompting international calls for his protection and immediate release.

They were forced into marriage and abused. Now women facing exploitation in China have a glimmer of hope: Part three of the Guardian’s series on Chinese women documents a grassroots network of underground volunteers—inspired by the 2022 “chained woman” case that went viral despite censorship—who have adopted new strategies to investigate and rescue women with disabilities coerced into rural “marriages,” a phenomenon driven by the gender imbalance created by decades of the one-child policy.

For women in China frustrated by sexism, female comics are offering a release: Part four of the Guardian’s women in China series examines how a new generation of female stand-up comedians is channeling anger about workplace discrimination, forced motherhood, and misogyny into their sets at a time when organized feminist activism has been all but suppressed, though comics must still navigate censors and the threat of industry-wide retaliation for crossing political lines.

Friends With Influence: A China Media Project investigation documents how, since Xi Jinping called for a reinvention of China’s global propaganda efforts, over 200 International Communication Centers have emerged at provincial, municipal, and county levels across the country in a “stacking approach” that aims to flood global information channels with China’s preferred narratives.

Hong Kong’s LGBTQ+ communities struggle to survive amid shrinking civic spaces: LGBT organizers say the authorities prefer the community to “exist but not come out in public,” effectively using administrative licensing barriers rather than outright legal bans to suppress visibility.

Reuters Institute report says Hong Kong media facing intimidation, financial crisis, political pressure and tax audits: The Reuters Institute’s 2026 Digital News Report found that Hong Kong journalists face “a widening range of intimidation, including tax investigations,” with the HKJA reporting that at least seven independent outlets and 20 individuals, including journalists’ family members, received tax demands totalling roughly HK$1.7 million. Meanwhile, declining advertising revenue has deepened a financial crisis compounded by self-censorship around vaguely defined legal red lines.

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

How China’s ‘red lines’ are quietly shaping global news reporting: University of Alberta political scientist Reza Hasmath argues that Beijing’s access-for-compliance model has hardened over more than a decade into an invisible editorial ratchet where each accommodation, from Bloomberg spiking a wealth investigation in 2013 to the CBC quietly losing its Beijing bureau in 2022, sets a new baseline from which it becomes harder to report accurately on questions like whether Xinjiang facilities are “camps” or whether Hong Kong’s security law is a “crackdown.”

China detains Hong Kong booksellers: Ten years after the release of Lam Wing-kee, a Hong Kong bookseller who was detained for selling material critical of China’s leaders, BBC Audio has released an episode on his case. Lam says: “If I didn’t speak out, Hong Kong’s freedoms of speech and press would suffer in silence.”

International Responses 国际反应

Canada eliminates human rights watchdog that oversees companies operating abroad: Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that his government had quietly abolished the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, an independent mechanism for investigating human rights complaints against Canadian mining, garment, and oil and gas companies abroad which had mostly taken cases related to Uyghur forced labor in supply chains. The move left over 20 active cases without a forum and drew condemnation from human rights groups.

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