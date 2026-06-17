Top News 头条

Min Zin, a Myanmar-born UC Berkeley PhD candidate and founder of ISP Myanmar, a research institute that has examined Chinese foreign policy and influence along the China-Myanmar border, was arrested on June 3 at Kunming airport while attending an academic conference on charges of allegedly “engaging in espionage activities that endanger China’s national security.” The arrest, which Amnesty International condemned as “extremely concerning,” came just weeks after the Trump-Xi summit and is one of the rare cases of China detaining a US citizen on national security charges, with observers noting that Min Zin’s research on Chinese rare earth trade and support for Myanmar armed factions may have drawn Beijing’s ire.

Relatedly, HRIC raised the alarm this week over the disappearance of Yiyan “Gaukas” Wang, a University of Colorado Boulder PHD student, cybersecurity researcher, and open-source contributor who specialized in internet censorship circumvention tools and was last heard from in June 2024 after traveling to China. Wang’s disappearance and possible detention two years ago may be the first case of escalation in the CCP’s crackdown on overseas Chinese students after the White Paper protests.HRIC calls on the Chinese government to disclose Wang’s whereabouts and, if relevant, ensure access to legal counsel.

In other news, June 12th marked the seventh anniversary of the 2019 protests when Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on peaceful protesters outside the Legislative Council for the first time during the anti-extradition law movement. Between June 2019 and February 2020, police discharged nearly 30,000 projectiles including live rounds, tear gas, and rubber bullets at protesters. To commemorate the anniversary, diaspora groups across the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Taiwan, and Japan organized a global 24-hour umbrella relay, holding umbrellas in public spaces across time zones as a symbol of unity and continued resistance.

Law & Policy 法律与政策

Hong Kong seeks input on its first 5-year plan in an echo of mainland China’s playbook: Hong Kong launched a public consultation on its first-ever five-year development plan, intended to run in parallel with mainland China’s 15th Five-Year Plan from 2026 to 2030, in a politically symbolic step that brings the traditionally laissez-faire financial hub significantly closer to Beijing’s centrally planned development model.

Hong Kong officials denounce ‘groundless accusations’ against nat. security subsidiary legislation: Hong Kong officials dismissed international criticism of the new Article 23 subsidiary legislation, which would allow the Chief Executive to certify any criminal offense as a national security matter, as “groundless accusations” and “interference in internal affairs,” insisting the measure merely formalizes existing legal powers and does not expand the scope of the NSL.

Why is China pushing Liang Botai as an avatar of the rule of law?: Professor Donald Clarke notes the irony of China’s Legal System Daily celebrating Liang Botai, the Chinese Soviet Republic’s chief justice and creator of China’s reform-through-labor system, as a rule-of-law role model, given that Liang’s own writings explicitly argued that courts are “a tool of class struggle,” that legal procedure should be discarded whenever it inconveniences the revolution, and that counterrevolutionaries should be shot immediately after public trial.

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

Chinese activist in UK told by X that abusive deepfakes do not breach rules: Apple Peiqing Ni, founder of the UK-based China Dissent Network, was inundated with bot posts on X containing AI-generated deepfake images portraying her as a drug addict and a victim of street violence after she posted about Tiananmen commemoration activities. X’s automated systems initially ruled the posts did not violate its rules, and the account was only suspended after the Guardian contacted X for comment.

“What Does ‘It’s My Duty’ Mean?” ByteDance Chatbot: “This Content is in Suspected Violation of Terms of Use.”: CDT highlighted an exchange in which ByteDance’s AI chatbot Doubao refused to explain the English phrase “It’s my duty,” a phrase from a viral BBC clip of a student cycling to Tiananmen Square in 1989, returning a “suspected violation of terms” error, illustrating how annual censorship spikes around the June 4 anniversary have now extended to Chinese AI models.

Chinese-linked hackers targeted U.S., Canadian research facilities for a year, Google says: Google’s Threat Intelligence Group disclosed that a China-linked hacking group it calls UNC6508 covertly stole data from US and Canadian academic, medical, and military research institutions for over two years from September 2023 through November 2025, targeting defense intelligence, Indo-Pacific military strategy, AI, unmanned vehicles, cyber warfare programs, and medical research.

Related: Google sues Chinese cybercrime network that used Gemini to automate scams. Google filed a federal lawsuit in New York against “Outsider Enterprise,” a China-based phishing-as-a-service cybercrime network that used Gemini AI to generate code for over 8,000 fake websites impersonating Google, YouTube, USPS, and financial institutions.

Siri AI’s Future in China Unclear Under “One Apple, Two Systems”: Apple’s AI features remain unavailable in mainland China due to its failure to meet regulatory requirements, including safety checks against 31 risk categories topped by “incitement to subvert state power,” leaving Apple lagging competitors like Baidu and ByteDance’s Doubao, with Doubao’s refusal to explain “It’s my duty” serving as a reminder of the political guardrails any AI must clear to operate in the Chinese market.

HRIC on Twitter/X: Meta-owned platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Threads experienced a sudden, large-scale account suspension wave in Taiwan this week, claiming the accounts were “under 13 years old.” This storm began brewing late Sunday night (the 14th) and fully escalated the following morning, impacting politicians, multiple mainstream media outlets, and online creators with millions of followers. The suspensions coincided with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s birthday, leading netizens to initially suspect ulterior motives. Meta later stated that this was a technical glitch in its AI age verification system, not targeted at any specific group or individuals.

Censoring the Metaverse: The article analyzes how China’s censorship apparatus is being extended into virtual and immersive digital spaces — including VR environments, gaming metaverses, and AI-generated worlds — where authorities face the challenge of applying one-dimensional content moderation frameworks to spatially and socially complex environments where political expression, assembly, and identity can manifest in radically new forms.

US seizes 13 website domains suspected of Chinese spying: The U.S. Department of Justice announced the seizure of 13 domains belonging to sham consulting firms that Chinese intelligence agents allegedly used to recruit current and former US government and military personnel with security clearances, one week after the Five Eyes alliance issued a similar warning about Chinese LinkedIn recruitment operations.

CDT’s “404 Deleted Content Archive” Summary for May 2026: May’s most censored topics were dominated by public anger and detailed accountability journalism surrounding the Shanxi coal mine explosion that killed 82—with deletions targeting articles naming officials, documenting falsified safety records, and questioning the State Council investigation—alongside suppression of content about convicted sexual abusers whose sentences were deemed too lenient by the public, and growing censorship of Tiananmen-related content around the June 4 anniversary.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

Xiang Li on Twitter/X: U.S.-based Chinese activist Xiang Li issued a statement condemning the collective punishment of her relatives in China by the authorities. She said: “Due to my expression of opinions overseas and participation in activities protesting the Chinese Communist Party, my relatives within China have been repeatedly harassed and intimidated by Hubei State Security and Beijing State Security. Recently, Hubei State Security even froze their bank accounts, using this as leverage to force them to publicly declare a severance of familial ties with me.”

HRIC on Twitter/X: On June 14, while Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun was delivering a speech on cross-strait relations in Monterey Park, Los Angeles, several U.S.-based Chinese pro-democracy activists who had come to protest peacefully were subjected to violence by people at the venue. According to on-scene video and multiple eyewitnesses, some protesters who had been admitted to the hall were forcibly gagged, kicked in the head, dragged, and pinned to the ground after they rose to question the speaker and voice their dissent.

HRIC on Twitter/X: OpenAI released its latest threat report on June 10, banning two networks of ChatGPT accounts “likely originating from China” and likely from the Party. These networks used AI-generated content to both interfere in U.S. public discussions around AI and tech policy and to harass overseas dissidents such as Teacher Li.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

China detains two leaders of influential underground church: Armed police stormed a Sunday service of Early Rain Covenant Church in Jiangyou, detaining preachers Yan Hong and Wu Wuqing and rounding up more than 30 congregants, including children, for interrogation. This is the latest development in an escalating pattern of raids on the Chengdu-based church whose founding pastor is already serving a nine-year sentence for inciting subversion.

China has long sought to control women’s bodies. Increasingly, they’re making their own choices: The first part of the Guardian’s four-part series on Chinese women traces how state reproductive policy swung from forced sterilizations and abortions under the one-child era to a pro-natalist regime now taxing contraceptives and restricting access to egg-freezing for single women. The article argues that this abrupt swing has produced a generation of women who, having borne the costs of state control over their bodies, are increasingly determined to make their own choices regardless of official pressure.

Related: Being a woman in China is getting harder. But in Chengdu, female-only spaces are flourishing. Part two of The Guardian’s series on Chinese women documents a quiet feminist revival in Chengdu, where women-only gyms, cafes, co-working spaces, and support networks are proliferating as women seek refuge from workplace discrimination, harassment, and the cultural pressure to marry and bear children; small but significant acts of self-determination that the state has so far tolerated while aggressively censoring organized feminist movements online.

A Bus Stop, a Strip Search, and the Story Behind the Official Line: When a woman in China tried to stop a man from smoking at a bus stop, she herself was detained and strip-searched by police. Yet, Xinhua’s official account omitted critical context that independent coverage subsequently revealed, illustrating how Xinhua’s standard reporting templates systematically conceal power dynamics and compound injustices.

Erasure and Resistance in Southern Mongolia: Drawing on a January 2026 PEN America report, this article documents how China’s cultural erasure of Inner Mongolia has moved from classroom Mandarin-only policies into the digital sphere, with nearly 89% of Mongolian-language cultural websites shut down or converted to Mandarin.

The Economic Downturn and China’s Silent Press: As China’s economic conditions worsened in 2025, the Central Propaganda Department and Cyberspace Administration progressively tightened restrictions on how media and social accounts could discuss economic hardship, creating a growing and dangerous disconnect between the lived reality of millions of Chinese citizens and the sanitized picture permitted in public discourse.

Former Hong Kong law student convicted after gov’t appeal against 2019 riot acquittal: A Hong Kong court overturned the acquittal of former law student Alice Tong and convicted her of rioting in connection with the 2019 protests.

Man jailed for 10 months after throwing ‘seditious’ leaflets from public housing flat: A Hong Kong court sentenced 55-year-old Raymond Wong to 10 months in prison for printing and tossing homemade political leaflets from his 12th-floor flat in another illustration of how Hong Kong’s sedition law is being applied to even the most solitary and low-tech acts of political dissent.

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

Uyghur human rights activist condemns death sentences in Bangkok bombing: A Bangkok court sentenced two Uyghurs, Adem Karadag and Yusufu Mieraili, to death for the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing that killed 20 people, a verdict welcomed by Beijing. Rebiya Kadeer of the International Uyghur Human Rights and Democracy Foundation condemned the proceedings as leaving “significant questions unanswered regarding due process,” warning that Thailand’s decisions involving Uyghurs appear influenced by political and economic pressure from Beijing rather than international human rights obligations.

How China is breaking apart a people and its culture: A visual investigation, drawing on research by Adrian Zenz, concludes that China’s repression of Uyghurs has entered a new post-camp phase centered on forced labor transfer programs, mass boarding school separation of children from parents, birth prevention, and pervasive surveillance—a system Zenz describes as having caused a “dramatic tearing apart of Uyghur society” that makes supply chain due diligence increasingly impossible.

We Thought We Were Going to Learn About Journalism: Nigerian media scholar Emeka Umejei, drawing on interviews with journalists across 14 African countries for his new book, argues that China’s most effective media influence in Africa operates through co-production partnerships with local outlets rather than overt propaganda.

China’s universities cut thousands of ‘obsolete’ arts degrees in AI overhaul: Between 2021 and 2025, China’s universities revoked or suspended 12,200 undergraduate degree programs on arts, humanities, foreign languages and management while introducing 10,200 new ones heavily focused on AI, robotics, chip design, and other strategic technologies, with the overhaul affecting more than 30% of the country’s university degree offerings as Beijing races to align higher education with its industrial and military priorities.

International Responses 国际反应

China accused of ‘snubbing’ judicial review over controversial London mega-embassy: Following the UK government’s January approval of China’s plans to build its largest European diplomatic mission at Royal Mint Court near the Tower of London, opponents accused Beijing of refusing to meaningfully engage with a forthcoming judicial review brought by local residents and campaigners and treating the legal process with contempt despite security, surveillance, and community concerns raised throughout years of planning disputes.

US lists China’s BYD, Alibaba, Baidu as ‘Chinese military companies’: The Pentagon added Alibaba, BYD, and Baidu to its list of Chinese military companies, citing their ties to China’s state-owned assets commission and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. House China Committee chair John Moolenaar called for immediate stock exchange delisting and supply chain removal of all listed firms.

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