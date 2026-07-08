Top News 头条

On July 2, Tibetan activist Lobsang Palden, known as Lobga Rangzen, lit himself on fire in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York, after posting a video calling for Tibetan freedom and independence. He tragically succumbed to his wounds not long after. Lobga Rangzen was a respected member of the Tibetan refugee community in New York and the President of Tibetan National Congress’s New York/New Jersey chapter. His death came only one day after the implementation of China’s Ethnic Unity Law, which imposes measures to force Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other groups to erase their cultural heritage and comply with CCP cultural and political mandates. In his final message, Lobga Rangzen clearly explained his act as a political message and encouraged others to “continue the struggle for Tibetan independence.” Around the world, Tibetans and allies held vigils and rallies in commemoration, including in Dharamshala and in front of the United Nations. Chinese artist Badiucao published a portrait in his honor. HRIC mourns the passing of Lobga Rangzen and extends our respect and condolences to the Tibetan community. We also urge the international community to confront the profound suffering of the Tibetan people and substantively address their legitimate demands for freedom and dignity.

HRIC is also concerned to learn of a violent incident involving peaceful demonstrators which took place on the evening of July 1 outside the Consulate General of China in New York during a peaceful projection action held in response to the Ethnic Unity Law. According to the event organizer, China Action, and participants present at the scene, a security officer from Epic Security repeatedly shoved participants, threw punches striking several people, and seized projection equipment.

Last Friday, Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri was released and arrived in the United States to rejoin his family. As the leader of one of China’s largest underground “house churches,” Zion Church, Jin was detained last October as part of a crackdown on non-officially sanctioned churches. While Pastor Jin’s release is welcome news, HRIC continues to call for the release of all other detained church members, and all others wrongfully imprisoned for practicing according to their religious beliefs.

More responses to the Ethnic Unity Law:

Law & Policy 法律与政策

‘I have successfully defended my personal dignity’: woman wins rare MeToo court victory in China: A former intern and employee at Beijing Grassland Alliance was awarded 5,000 yuan in emotional damages in an unusual successful example of litigation over workplace sexual harassment. “A 2018 study found only 34 judicial decisions from 2010 to 2017 where workplace sexual harassment was the primary issue. The majority of those cases were brought by employees who had been fired after being accused of sexual harassment.” Although China’s “MeToo” movement encouraged more victims to come forward, the state censorship of MeToo and high-profile retaliation against accusers has also contributed to silencing victims.

NPC Calendar: July 2026: The National People’s Congress Standing Committee is seeking public comment on eight bills through July 25, including the Lawyers Law and the Procuratorial Public Interest Litigation Law.

China Strengthens Trademark Enforcement: What the 2026 Amendment Means for Businesses: A small but interesting provision of the recent amendment to China’s trademark law introduced “prohibitions on marks and elements related to the state’s political and historical events and achievements,” which will require businesses to impart “political, cultural, and historical knowledge and sensitivity … during trademark research and selection.”

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

Censorship, Secrecy, and Speculation Continue After Pilot in Beijing CITIC Tower Collision Identified: After a light aircraft crashed into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper, all mention of the incident—from videos and photos to keywords in online posts—were wiped from popular social media apps in China. Many questions also remain as to the future of aviation regulations following this massive security breach.

Related: After Impact.

Related: HRIC on Twitter/X.

Navigating Risks From Chinese Apps: A new report details the risk of using Chinese-developed applications, specifically due to their ability to collect and store sensitive personal data which must be turned over to the Chinese authorities on request.

The Party at 105: Adept at Struggle, Even Better at Censorship: The day after Xi Jinping spoke at a ceremony for the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CCP “a video from the Communist Youth League Central Committee, ‘100 Heartwarming Seconds from the Ceremony Celebrating the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China,’ was apparently blocked on Tencent’s QQ Space platform for ‘suspected violation of national policies and regulations.’” Commenters reacted sarcastically, pointing to the state’s censorship of its own propaganda videos.

China has AI ‘cyber nuclear weapon’: Chinese company Zhipu AI (Z.ai) released a statement claiming that its AI model is equal to Anthropic’s Mythos model when it comes to finding cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Turtles for the Traitors: Based on three years of analysis of WeChat posts from China’s Ministry of State Security, China Digital Times found that the MSS’s definition of intelligence gathering from “external hostile forces” has slowly expanded to cover most areas of everyday life, from dating apps to sea turtles.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

MAC suggests China may be involved in attack on Japanese commentator: Akio Yaita, the Taiwan-based CEO of the Indo-Pacific Strategic Think Tank, was punched in the face in the lobby of his hotel in Taichung by a black-clad man who was identified as a Hong Kong citizen and arrested at the airport shortly thereafter. The attack is believed to be a case of transnational repression.

Hong Kong activist Jimmy Sham questioned for over 20 hours at Japan airport due to nat. sec conviction: Described as a “second punishment,” the activist was held based on having served a prison sentence of over a year. This is despite the political, rather than violent, nature of his charges. Sham was eventually released and allowed to enter Japan.

Canada’s Foreign Influence Registry expected to take effect in August: Canada is set to implement its Foreign Influence Transparency Registry, which will require any individual or organization acting on behalf of outside states to formally document their activities. The hope is that this registry will increase transparency and deter foreign interference, ultimately countering ongoing transnational repression against Hong Kong and Chinese diaspora in the country.

A Chinese dissident recounts his perilous dinghy escape to South Korea and how he got to Canada: Dong Guangping, who reached Canada after fleeing China to South Korea by boat, described his ordeal to AP News. He said, “Living conditions back in the country are so terrible that being alive is little different than being dead. So there is no point fearing death.”

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

HRIC on Twitter/X: Lam Wing-kee, manager of Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay Books who reopened the store in Taipei after fleeing Hong Kong, has passed away at 70 years old. Lam’s bookstore Causeway Bay Books served as a vital window for readers to understand the inside stories of Chinese politics and access banned publications. HRIC mourns the passing of Mr. Lam Wing-kee and extends our condolences to his family and friends.

HRIC on Twitter/X: After a Xi’an Saige International Shopping Center merchant fell to his death, public questions have been met with censorship–online posts deleted and in-person protests reportedly ended with individuals being taken away.

HRIC on Twitter/X: On June Fourth, in Shaoyang, Hunan, Sun Jiping lit lanterns shaped like lotus flowers along the banks of the Zi River, arranging them to form the characters “64” in remembrance of the Tiananmen Massacre. For this act of commemoration, Sun was detained for twelve days, and his wife was reprimanded by her workplace.

I learned the feeling of statelessness in my Uyghur homeland: As part of Global Voices’ July 2026 Spotlight series, “Statelessness,” one individual tells their tale of the ostracization she felt growing up as a Uyghur in China, stating “I learned the feeling of statelessness long before I crossed any border.”

University of Hong Kong student publication Undergrad shuts down after 74 years: The Hong Kong University Students’ Union (HKUSU)’s publication has officially ceased operations due to a lack of editorial board members. This follows years of controversy and pressure in an increasingly unfriendly environment towards student speech. A former chief executive asserted that it had “misstated some facts” in 2015, and its university revoked recognition in 2021.

Hong Kong 47: Former Democratic Party chair released from prison after serving time over landmark nat. sec case: Wu Chi-wai pleaded guilty to “conspiring to commit subversion” as part of the “Hong Kong 47” case. He has been released after almost four and a half years.

2 autistic men plead guilty to secession over joining Hong Kong pro-independence group: Chan Tai-sum, 27, and Ng Chi-tung, 25, pleaded guilty to joining the Taiwan-based Hong Kong Democratic Independence Union, citing reasons of obtaining “political asylum in Canada,” and mere “curiosity.” The defense team of the two Hong Kong men has sought to mitigate charges by presenting evidence of autism diagnoses.

2019 protester was ‘some distance’ from clashes, magistrate says: Despite standing far from the protests, Ami Chan has been charged with “possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing anything with intent to destroy or damage property” for allegedly carrying two laser pointers and two cans of spray paint in 2019.

Rights watchdog warns Hong Kong governance restructure tightens social control: A Human Rights Watch report slams Hong Kong’s national security regime as “draconian” and controlled by the CCP. This influence seeps into Hong Kong’s Legislative Council and police, which are largely made up of Chinese agents, and results in increased censorship and overall suppression of dissent.

Related: Hong Kong: Beijing Tightens Social Control.

China and Hong Kong’s Human Rights Performance are Among the Worst in East Asia, Drop in Major Democracies are Alarming: Key issues of concern include Hong Kong’s National Security Law, China’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, the exportation of China’s authoritarian model, and transnational repression.

Related: PRESS RELEASE: New data show worrying trends in the protection of China’s human rights.

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

Hong Kong police search 15 people on Handover anniversary, citing national security and public order: July 1’s Handover anniversary once invited large-scale pro-democracy protests. However, after a traditional march was banned in 2020 and 2021, space for protest has all but disappeared. This year, Hong Kong officials followed, searched, and detained individuals on the grounds of “national security, public safety, and public order.”

A Corruption Story Goes Silent: A top Chinese news outlet published a story questioning the true cause-of-death behind a suspicious drowning, providing evidence of local corruption. However, the article was quickly deleted, becoming instead an example of the harsh reality of journalism in China.

Chinese authorities ban the posthumous works of the late Tibetan writer Tsering; friends summoned for investigation: Tsering’s writings exhibited a passion for Tibetan language and culture. After his death, two of his friends discovered, compiled, and distributed unfinished works, which have now been banned based on “suspicion of constituting a crime” and the friends were also summoned for questioning.

International Responses 国际反应

Germany summons Chinese envoy over reported training of Russian troops: In May, allegations arose that the Chinese army had secretly hosted and trained Russian soldiers, including those who were subsequently deployed to Ukraine. The German foreign ministry recently summoned the Chinese ambassador for an urgent meeting on this matter.

Twitter

Website

Email

Support our work—donate!