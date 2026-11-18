Top News 头条

On November 12, the trial of Pastor Gao Quanfu of Xi’an’s Light of Zion Church on charges of “fraud” began at the Beilin District People’s Court. Earlier reports indicated that prosecutors had characterized church donations as proceeds of fraud and recommended a heavy sentence of 12 to 13 years in prison. According to multiple sources, the hearing lasted about ten hours, with no verdict delivered in court. Several Chinese human rights lawyers attempted to enter the hearing, but faced heavy security outside. Lawyer Lu Siwei was stopped and detained for questioning for about eight hours “on suspicion of disrupting the work order of an organization.”

In other news, Hong Kong police switched on AI facial recognition across its SmartView surveillance camera network on November 16. Commissioner Joe Chow attempted to alleviate the public’s concerns by asserting that the “system will not be used casually,” although critics say Hong Kong has no clear AI-policing rules, in addition to concerns over rights protection and the authorities’ aggressive use of “national security.” Chow also added that “concealment methods would be no match against the capabilities of the police.” Face data will be kept for up to 180 days, and the network is planned to reach 60,000 cameras by 2028.

Law & Policy 法律与政策

USALI This Week in Asian Law November 8-14: China’s National Health Commission updated its rules for managing human genetic resources, which address the collection, preservation, use, and export of human organs, tissues, cells, and genetic data.

Hong Kong to gazette bill barring those with national security convictions from teaching: The Education (Amendment) Bill 2026 would stop anyone convicted of national security offences from teaching and require all teachers to hold practicing certificates valid up to three school years. Its first and second readings are set for November 25.

Long-awaited Hong Kong sex offences reform bill to be gazetted Friday: The Sexual Offences Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2026 was gazetted on November 13, replacing laws rooted in a 1956 English statute. It broadens the definition of rape to cover male and transgender victims and adds new offences of persistent child sexual abuse and “cyberflashing.”

Cyber Security & Digital Rights 网络安全与数字权利

Megaspeed and the battle to get high-end Nvidia chips into China: Jensen Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy has shone a light on Megaspeed, the company she worked for. Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center and AI computing company, manages data center access, including for some major Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba.

Spies and silicon chips: Alice Huang’s tangled corporate web: Huang, a Chinese citizen with a Hong Kong ID, is listed as director of three HK companies, including Nanjing Lingxing, which runs the T3 ride-hailing platform, and has a trail of shell firms and empty offices from Singapore to Johor.

Related: China says US ‘fabricating’ Nvidia spy claims to justify tech ‘blockade’.

How China gets the Nvidia chips it needs to develop AI: Chinese firms rent Nvidia chips in places like Malaysia’s Johor, smuggle hardware, or use older stock, with analysts saying the controls have not stopped top-tier training.

Related: Exclusive: US-sanctioned Jinan Supercomputing Center still gets Nvidia AI products. Procurement data show Nvidia RTX 5090 and DGX Spark products in a winning bid for the sanctioned Shandong Computing Center, an alias of the center on the US Entity List since 2021.

Related: Chinese university buys Nvidia AI H200 chips despite US ban, records show. PLA-linked Northwestern Polytechnical University bought two H200 chips for about $123,000 in October and rented more server capacity, despite being blacklisted. Reuters reviewed 26 records showing universities buying or renting restricted Nvidia chips through domestic suppliers.

Diaspora Community & Transnational Repression 海外社群和跨国镇压

HRIC on Twitter/X: On November 15, more than 100 people gathered at the downtown library in Redwood City, California to write greeting cards to prisoners of conscience held in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, sending them holiday wishes. This Bay Area humanitarian outreach effort began after the Tiananmen Massacre and has continued for 37 years.

撤片、盯梢、匿名信：Indie China电影节在纽约挺过第二年 [Withdrawal, surveillance, anonymous letters: Indie China Film Festival survives its second year in New York]: The second IndieChina Film Festival, curated by documentary director and independent film curator Zhu Rikun, was held successfully in New York after harassment led to the cancellation of last year’s inaugural festival. However, the harassment continued this year, as participants from China, along with their families and friends, were contacted by the authorities who expressed “concern” over their participation. In the United States, the venue received letters opposing the festival, and unidentified individuals even allegedly monitored the venue.

Violent attacks on critics of China in Taiwan raise concern over transnational repression: AP described Taiwan’s prosecution of suspects in coordinated attacks, including a September plot against comedian Huang Yi-hao, which looked like an ordinary car accident. Officials cite a “trend of increasing severity” in targeted transnational repression. Police are coordinating with US authorities on similar cases involving Taiwanese nationals abroad, while China’s Taiwan Affairs Office denies involvement and calls “transnational repression” a lie by the ruling DPP. The case follows July’s attack on Japanese commentator Akio Yaita and earlier assaults such as the 2019 red-paint attack on Denise Ho.

Chinese dissident who admitted spying for Beijing in the US gets no jail time: Yuanjun Tang, 69, a Flushing-based dissident and former labor rights activist, was sentenced to three years’ probation by a Manhattan federal court for acting as an unregistered agent of China’s Ministry of State Security. He passed on information about fellow dissidents from at least 2018 to 2023 for about $4,200 a year.

China pressure behind PNG’s abrupt expulsion of Taiwan diplomats: Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi said Papua New Guinea abruptly demanded that Taiwanese diplomats leave within seven days on November 6, reversing an earlier one-year-notice deal, likely due to Chinese pressure or incentives. He cited a high-level PNG delegation’s China visit, PM Marape’s upcoming APEC trip, and Beijing’s offer to buy more of PNG’s LNG after Taiwan halted its purchases.

Human Rights Defenders & Civil Society 人权捍卫者与公民社会

HRIC on Twitter/X: Six Christians from Kaili, Guizhou Province were placed under criminal detention in March 2026, on suspicion of “fraud,” “illegal assembly,” and “organizing minors to disrupt public order.” In May 2026, all six were formally arrested on charges including “fraud” and “organizing minors to engage in activities that disrupt public order.” The case has now reached the court stage, but defense lawyers still cannot obtain copies of the case files. On November 12, 2026, the wives of four of the defendants in this case issued a joint letter calling on the outside world to follow developments in the case and asking that the defendants’ rights to legal defense be upheld.

Independent Hong Kong book fair urges transparency after 5 exhibitors barred under ‘force majeure’: Force majeure is a contract clause covering events beyond the parties’ control—a staple of most venue and event contracts. Yet, for many in Hong Kong in recent years, the phrase has increasingly become shorthand for covert political pressure and censorship.

China’s Reach & Internal Control 中国: 内控与外扩

HRIC on Twitter/X: Documents obtained by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) on November 10 through an access-to-information request show that, over the past two years, Chinese authorities have repeatedly obstructed the Canadian Embassy in China from commemorating the Tiananmen Massacre. In 2024, the embassy displayed candle images on an LED screen for the first time, and Chinese security agencies immediately contacted the embassy. In 2025, the authorities brought in an aerial work platform and hung a large barrier in front of the screen. On June 1 this year, embassy staff said in an email that local authorities had planted two large trees overnight, just 0.5 to 1 meter outside the embassy wall, in an attempt to block the screen just three days before the 37th anniversary of June Fourth.

Xi Jinping says Taiwan’s ‘complete reunification’ with China will happen: At a Great Hall of the People event marking Sun Yat-sen’s 160th birthday, Xi said “the tide of history cannot be stopped” and called reunification an “unwavering historical mission.”

From “Telling China’s Story Well” to “Telling China’s Lies Well”: Tibetan Officials Discuss How Beijing Packages the Tibetan Narrative: Tenzin Lekshay writes that Beijing, under the guise of “telling the story of Tibet well,” is in fact using international propaganda to create an image of a “vibrant Tibet” while concealing the reality of the suppression of Tibetan culture, language, and basic rights.

China Views U.S. Foreign Aid Retrenchment as a ‘Historic Opportunity’: Viola Rothschild reviews Chinese academic and think-tank writing that sees USAID’s dissolution as a strategic blunder and a chance to shift global governance toward “multipolar co-governance,” recommending that China lean on strengths like aid-trade-investment, deepening ties with the Global South, and avoid a “replacing the West” narrative. She notes that China’s aid budgets have plateaued or fallen and remain small relative to its economy.

Education Bureau defends plan to teach primary pupils Mandarin Pinyin typing: A draft primary technology curriculum would have Primary 2 pupils learn to type Chinese using Hanyu Pinyin, without naming Hong Kong’s Cangjie or Quick methods. The Bureau responded to concerns on November 9 that pupils already meet Pinyin in Putonghua class, that only about three lessons are involved, and that other methods can still be learned.

Hong Kong police reportedly question two Catholic churches over Tai Po fire memorial masses: Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Tai Po was questioned by police twice after announcing a special service to mourn the 168 people killed in the Wang Fuk Court fire in November 2025. Separately, a church in Wan Chai, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, also planned a memorial mass marking one year since the deadly fire.

International Responses 国际反应

Trump says China bears ‘hatred’ for Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai, casting doubt on his release: In a Salem News interview, Trump said there is “a great level of hatred” in China toward Lai, calling it “a little bit of a different story” from other releases he has won, such as Pastor Ezra Jin’s. The remarks cast doubt on Lai’s freedom days before Trump meets Xi at APEC in Shenzhen, after Xi told him in May that Lai was “a tough one.”

World leaders head to Asia for back-to-back diplomatic summits: This week’s diplomacy moves from the ASEAN summit in Manila to APEC in Shenzhen, where Beijing has home advantage and Trump arrives two weeks after the Republican midterm defeat. The G20 summit in Miami follows next month, which Xi is expected to attend if US-China ties stay steady.

Related: Trump, Xi, Putin to hold historic meeting in China: White House. The White House confirmed the first-ever three-way meeting of the US, Chinese and Russian leaders on the sidelines of APEC in Shenzhen, with Trump planning to raise the Iran war and nuclear arms.

Pact on South China Sea code of conduct unlikely, as ASEAN leaders gather: Analysts say finishing the code of conduct will be a “tall order” amid China-Philippines tensions, though a last-ditch diplomatic effort got Premier Li Qiang to the Manila summit. Manila’s foreign minister later confirmed that ASEAN and China couldn’t conclude it under the Philippine chairmanship despite agreeing roughly 80% of the draft.

Related: China and Southeast Asia pledge to avoid disputes during talks on South China Sea pact.

India forms specialised police commando body to patrol its Tibet-border with China: India has reportedly created “Shaurya” commando platoons within the Indo-Tibetan Border Police to patrol the 3,000km frontier, trained in close combat, high-altitude operations and drone surveillance. Analysts say it responds to eroding troop advantage and could reach 800 to 1,200 personnel, while a Chinese scholar expects Beijing to respond with infrastructure rather than matching units.

Germany reportedly bans Chinese drones at military bases over security concerns: Germany’s armed forces have banned small commercial Chinese drones such as DJI models from barracks and training grounds, replacing them with German or European ones, and restricted Chinese vehicles on bases. A 2023 ban was never enforced and the military later bought 500 DJI Matrice M30T units, with insiders estimating several thousand Chinese drones in service.

Current Events 热点新闻

Reporting the Future to Mao: Time-Travel Web Novels and the Digital Afterlives of Maoism: Zewei Wu studies web novels in which a 2020s protagonist returns to 1950 to report China’s future to Mao, finding they blame the reform era’s “capitalist restoration” while skipping Mao-era disasters like the Great Leap famine. Instead of class struggle, their cure is technological catch-up (early atomic bomb, state-capitalist tricks), producing what Wu calls a “depleted Maoism” of futurity and personal success, with Mao reduced to a data-processing strongman.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article misspelled the name of Tenzin Lekshay, official spokesperson of the Central Tibetan Administration.

Twitter

Website

Email

Support our work—donate!